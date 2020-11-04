TarHeelIllustrated - Dynamic Dyami Is At It Again

CHAPEL HILL – Dyami Brown has found his game again, and defenses around the ACC better beware.

North Carolina’s junior wide receiver broke out of a so-called slump two weeks ago with a big game versus NC State and then exploded this past weekend during a loss at Virginia. Big plays deep, catch-and-runs and out-fighting defensive backs for 50-50 balls have marked Brown’s turnaround, and his teammates are rather pleased to see his resurgence.

“I knew on film there was the possibility of him having some good matchups in the game and we had some of those and he made them pay for it,” UNC quarterback Sam Howell said, referring to last Saturday night at Virginia. “He’s a really good player and a great wide receiver. And if the ball is in the air, Dyami’s going to come down with it.”

All Brown did in Charlottesville was catch 11 passes for 240 yards (second most in UNC history) and three touchdowns. Coupled with his six-catch, 105-yard effort versus the Wolfpack, the junior from Charlotte is now on track to surpass last season’s outstanding numbers of 51 receptions for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. Well, he’s close on the TD front.

The last two weeks: 18 pass receptions for 345 yards. That’s more than his combined output for the first four games – 17 catches for 296 yards.

Now, those weren’t bad numbers at all, but Brown aspired for more before the season started, and following his four-catch, 56-yard game in a loss at Florida State, he dug down a bit deeper to extract his former explosive self. It’s no longer former.



