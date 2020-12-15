High school basketball is currently a hit or miss prospect across the country. Some states started on a regular schedule, some started late, and others have yet to kick off. Throw in quarantines and it is a total mixed bag.

The uncertainty doesn't exclude UNC signees and prospects. In the 2021 class, Dontrez Styles and D'Marco Dunn are still waiting for the North Carolina public school seasons to get underway. Chet Holmgren is looking at the same scenario in Minnesota, and Efton Reid has seen a quarantine kick in early on at IMG Academy. Patrick Baldwin Jr. unfortunately suffered a serious ankle injury that will put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Among the 2022 offers, Jarace Walker and Jaden Bradley also attend IMG, and Dylan Anderson's season in Arizona will not begin until January.

However, there has been more than a sample size of early December action to keep North Carolina fans abreast with the latest, most up-to-date player information that you will find anywhere.

Class of 2021