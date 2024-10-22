Early Lessons Plentiful For Carolina Newbie Drake Powell

CHAPEL HILL – Like all other athletes at his level, Drake Powell has had a welcome-to-college moment.

His came during one of North Carolina’s few organized practices in the summer. It was five-on-five halfcourt work. And it was a dose of reality he recalls now with a smile, but certainly not when it happened.

“I tried to actually dunk over Jalen Washington,” the freshman Tar Heel said noting his 6-foot-10 teammate. “He was like on the other side of the block. He came over and blocked my shot. I was just a little bit confused, I usually finish those.”

Powell smiles when telling the story. And why not?

It was a lesson of sorts all athletes experience. And it was a lesson. But it’s also clearly etched in the 6-foot-6 Pittsboro, NC, native’s mind.

Has he tried it since?

“No, I have not,” Powell replied.

Will he try it again?

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said.

So, when Powell does seize the moment again, and is successful, it will be his personal next-level moment.

“Exactly,” he replied wearing a huge smile.

It’s important to note this sequence came during an important part of practice. Powell will find himself in similar situations this season, even if his role serves as the third or fourth player off the bench. He will play, and he must get ready.

While in possession of the ball during that particular practice, the ball was being reversed around the perimeter and ended up in Powell’s hands.