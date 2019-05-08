Chapel Hill --- Aaron Sabato hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs, but No. 12 North Carolina couldn't overcome No. 9 ECU's six-run first inning, falling 9-5 at Boshamer Stadium on Wednesday night.

East Carolina was able to put up six runs in the first inning against Tar Heel starter Andrew Grogan. After the Pirates put up a pair of early runs with the help of an error and a couple of walks, ECU's Jake Washer hit a long fly ball over the fence with the bases loaded for a grand slam. Before Carolina could even pick up the bats, ECU had a 6-0 lead.

Carolina put its first run of the game on the board in the bottom of the second with Dylan Harris' RBI groundout. His 21st RBI of the season made it 7-1.

Down 8-1, the Tar Heels scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Aaron Sabato singled for his 44th RBI of the year to cut the ECU lead to 8-3.

Aaron Sabato hit his 11th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh, an opposite-field shot to hit home runs in back-to-back nights for the Tar Heels. That cut the ECU lead to 9-4.

UNC loaded the bases and cut the score to 9-5, but Dylan Harris struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.