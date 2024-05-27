CHAPEL HILL – When Cedric Gray played his final snap for North Carolina last November, the quest to find the Tar Heels’ new defensive leader commenced.

Though, it really didn’t take long at all, because waiting in the wings and ready to slide into that role was Power Echols. And with the 2024 season not too far away, Echols has established himself as the voice on UNC’s defense.

It is, in most respects, his defense.

Evidence?

How about late in spring practice when it was defensive coordinator Geoff Collins’ birthday. Echols didn’t allow the moment to pass. While Kaimon Rucker is the best singer on the team, and also the co-leader on defense with Echols, it was the Charlotte native who took the initiative in serenading their coach.

“We had a unit meeting, and right when I started the unit meeting, Power had them all sing ‘Happy Birthday,’” Collins said. “It was a cool moment.”

Echols didn’t exactly live in Gray’s shadows because he wasn’t ready to lead. It was that Gray was such a dominant force on the field and within the confines of the unit. He was a mentor to Echols, who finds it his responsibility now to keep that tradition going.

“Me and him led last year, so kind of picking up a little where he left off,” Echols said. “And of course, the vocal spot how vocal he was and picking it up in a sense and taking that next step taking my leadership and the guys looking at me as the leader.”

Last year, Echols’ junior campaign, he was third-team All-ACC after finishing second on the Tar Heels with 102 tackles. He also had 49 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for opposing offenses.

In addition, the 6-foot, 225-pound Echols also had 5.5 TFLs, 11 hurries, an interception, two forced fumbles, allowed 27 receptions on 39 targets in pass coverage, and his PFF grade went from 62.2 as a sophomore to 78.6 last fall. It went up 24 points in his run defense grade.