Echols Ready for New Role as the Guy on Carolina's Defense
CHAPEL HILL – When Cedric Gray played his final snap for North Carolina last November, the quest to find the Tar Heels’ new defensive leader commenced.
Though, it really didn’t take long at all, because waiting in the wings and ready to slide into that role was Power Echols. And with the 2024 season not too far away, Echols has established himself as the voice on UNC’s defense.
It is, in most respects, his defense.
Evidence?
How about late in spring practice when it was defensive coordinator Geoff Collins’ birthday. Echols didn’t allow the moment to pass. While Kaimon Rucker is the best singer on the team, and also the co-leader on defense with Echols, it was the Charlotte native who took the initiative in serenading their coach.
“We had a unit meeting, and right when I started the unit meeting, Power had them all sing ‘Happy Birthday,’” Collins said. “It was a cool moment.”
Echols didn’t exactly live in Gray’s shadows because he wasn’t ready to lead. It was that Gray was such a dominant force on the field and within the confines of the unit. He was a mentor to Echols, who finds it his responsibility now to keep that tradition going.
“Me and him led last year, so kind of picking up a little where he left off,” Echols said. “And of course, the vocal spot how vocal he was and picking it up in a sense and taking that next step taking my leadership and the guys looking at me as the leader.”
Last year, Echols’ junior campaign, he was third-team All-ACC after finishing second on the Tar Heels with 102 tackles. He also had 49 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for opposing offenses.
In addition, the 6-foot, 225-pound Echols also had 5.5 TFLs, 11 hurries, an interception, two forced fumbles, allowed 27 receptions on 39 targets in pass coverage, and his PFF grade went from 62.2 as a sophomore to 78.6 last fall. It went up 24 points in his run defense grade.
Squarely on every 2025 NFL mock draft board, Echols had some specific areas of his game that needed refining this offseason, which has marked his mission.
“Improving each and every day improving where my feet are, and improving each and every day in terms of scheme, in terms of technique, in terms of eye discipline,” he said. “And just bettering myself and improving my stock and improving myself.”
Combining the NFL-grade run defense with his ability to cover likely will get him to the next level. Echols has an interception in each of the last three seasons. And this year plans on combining all attributes with an upgraded twist across the board.
Being the voice, the guy who breaks things down for everyone on that side of the ball, and the dude who’s always caught by eye balls.
“He’s the one that breaks the defense down at the end of every meeting,” Collins said. “He works so hard, he’s so driven, he’s so focused. Him and Kaimon do a great job with the mentality, the focus of the entire unit.”
Echols has embraced being that guy on defense since before the bowl game last December. He’d been working toward this year, and while he isn’t exactly Gray, he is Power Echols.
“They’re kind of the same,” veteran defensive end Des Evans said. “He’s not as loud as Ced… He’s making sure he’s saying everything in a calm way. You know, make sure everything is put out in a proper way.”
Proper way exemplifies Echols’ perfectionist ways.
From drills in practice, workouts with just teammates, to the film room, nutrition, hydrating, and maintaining a general nature that draws people near, not pushes them away, is how to describe Echols’ approach to his very being in the program.
And, he is a football player. A pretty good one, too.
“He just plays fast,” Evans said. “He handles his job on the field and off the field.”
And, he is UNC’s defensive leader.