CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina sophomore linebacker Power Echols met with the media via zoom following practice Wednesday morning to field questions about how the defense is dealing with some key players being out for the season, why Chris Collins is a “locker room favorite,” Virginia’s offense and more.

The No. 17 Tar Heels travel to UVA for a noon kickoff Saturday at Scott Stadium. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Above is the video from Echols’ Q&A session, and below are a few notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*UNC announced Monday that graduate jack Noah Taylor and junior defensive end Des Evans are out for the season, and this news comes a week after graduate defensive lineman ray Vohasek was announced out for the year, too. Combined, the three have played 4,454 snaps in their college careers.

Echols says morale is good and it’s time for some other players to raise their games.

“It’s been tough losing those good guys, man, great leaders on the team,” Echols said. “They are energy guys, great players in general. Great men, too. People have to step up. We trust all of the people in our room in our defensive meetings in being locked-in and focused and (with) the next-man-up mentality.”





*Virginia’s offense is rated No. 94 in total offense averaging 359.9 yards per game, No. 123 in scoring offense at 16.9 points per game, No. 90 in rushing (131.6), and No. 78 in passing (228.2), but No. 117 in pass efficiency.

In UNC’s 59-39 win over the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill last season, however, UVA QB Brennan Armstrong passed for 554 yards, a single-record against the Tar Heels. Even though UVA is struggling, Echols is expected the best of what the Wahoos have.

“They’ve still got a great offense,” Echols said. “As long as they still have that quarterback and those receivers, they’re still powerful any given Saturday. We give them a lot of respect.”





*Chris Collins is a locker room favorite, and now he must step up his game with Taylor out. But what is it about Collins that makes him so popular among his teammates?

“We call him ‘CC,’ CC is an OG, man,” Echols said, smiling. “He’s been through the fight. He’s been through the good and bad. He’s a great leader, a great vocal guy. He’s going to get everybody stirred up. I think he’s a locker room favorite for sure.”