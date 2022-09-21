CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football players are made available to the media Tuesday evening in game weeks, but those who have classes at that time, hop on a zoom Wednesday morning just before head coach Mack Brown does his mid-week Q&A session.

So, sophomore linebacker Power Echols made his second Wednesday morning appearance of the season this week to field questions about Saturday’s game versus Notre Dame, his own football origin, the focus during the bye week, the massive tattoo on his upper right arm, and more.

Above is the video of Echols’ Q&A session, and below are some notes, pulled quotes, and time markings of what he had to say:

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

*1-min mark: Notre Dame is a big game and there is a growing buzz around campus, but Echols says in the end it’s just them playing football and prepping as they do and should for any opponent.

“It’s a big game, but it's a big game because it's the next game,” he said. “We got to just go through the week, hard practices, go over our keys in coverages and attack practice like we have been the last three weeks… The magnitude of Notre Dame, they have a great program, a great team. Big name, Notre Dame.

“When I was at home with my pops and watching them in the Rose Bowl; it's a big game, but it's the next game, that’s why it's a big game.”

*2-min mark: Echols has spoken a lot about his love of football and everything that goes into playing the sport, not just the games but practice, training, weights, everything. He is also a self-described throw back. He was asked about the origin of his love for the game, and he gave a terrific answer.

*3-min mark: A follow up question was asked about his father’s influence and if he’s watched his dad on film much. His father, Brian Echols, played football at Michigan State. He hasn’t seen too much of his dad’s clips, saying his father doesn’t really talk about himself or his playing days. Dad does work with son, though.

“He was my personal trainer and personal coach, and taught me everything I know basically,” Echols said. “Like fundamental-wise; tackling, seeing things, working hard, reading things. He knew how to work you in an athletic sense… Whatever you do well on the field, whatever your strengths are, he knows how to improve those.”

*4-min mark: Notre Dame is a physical team built to regularly win battles at the line of scrimmage. The defense began prepping for the Fighting Irish some last week, and a major focus has been handling Notre Dame’s mission for each game.

“Stopping the run for sure,” Echols said. “They want to load the box and have big personnel in 12,13 and try to pound the gaps. Then the play-action pass off of it, and quarterback boots. Just looking at all of those things has been the main emphasis right now. And obviously, third-downs and getting off the field.”

*4-min mark: Echols was asked more about his love for football.

*5-min mark: Echols wears a large tattoo on his upper right arm. He was asked about it, when he got it, and what it means.

“I got it when I first came to college, like February or March, 2021,” he said. “It’s black panther print. You know, on a black panther it’s actually a leopard. It has pattern and spots; it’s just their coat is so dark you can’t really see it. It stands for black resiliency, black power and black love, the Black Panther Party, it stands for a whole lot, but that’s the reason I got it.”

*6-min mark: More on the Irish, who like to play heavy, and the thinking is a team like Carolina might have to change its mentality some going into a game like this that requires they win a war in order to win the game.

“Play to our standard,” Echols said. “Our standard is hit hard, run fast, run fast to the ball and whatever the emphasis is for that week, we play it to our standard and we do what we do. We do what we do better than they do what they do. Just go out there and do our job, the emphasis is to play to our standard.”



