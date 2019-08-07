Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last month, not even coming up for oxygen, you may have noticed that “edits” are all the rage lately with college hoops prospects.

Doctored graphics, innovative videos and creative media presentations are hot right now with athletes. And many of them have been releasing these edits on their social media to the masses. Whether it’s announcing their top five, top six, top seven or whatever numeric number they’ve settled on, Twitter has been consumed with cutting school lists.

Many North Carolina basketball targets have released their shorter lists lately and the THI staff has been aggregating the announcements and posting them on our premium hoops message boards. Our insiders on staff are also working their network of sources to figure out who the major players are for these prep stars.

Here’s a rundown of the recent developments:

Cade Cunningham, our pick for the best player in the class of 2020, just put out his top five. UNC made the cut and the Heels are joined by Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Florida and Washington. The physical 6-foot-6 guard, who can legitimately play point guard, is thought to be a heavy OSU lean but schools like UNC and Florida remain in active pursuit in case he doesn’t follow his older brother to Stillwater, as they hired him on the basketball staff.

Isaiah Todd, the super skilled 6-foot-10 forward, who will now play at Raleigh (NC) Word of God, put out his shorter list earlier this month as well.

The quiet, unassuming forward has Kentucky, UNC, Kansas, Michigan and Memphis on his list. So the three blue bloods are joined by two former NBA players now serving as head coaches in Juwan Howard and Penny Hardaway, who have a good brand right now with the young prospects. While we fully expect Carolina to be a contender for Todd, we are not currently projecting them as the leader.

The sweet-shooting senior who will make an excellent stretch power forward, has always had his heart set on a short stay in college and while UNC has a better pitch with a lot of recent success, some other programs are more willing to lead with that message.

Hunter Dickinson, a super strong, rebounder extraordinaire from storied DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, MD, also cut his list to seven schools. UNC was a late offer for the skilled center, but they made the cut along with Notre Dame, Michigan, Louisville, Florida State, Purdue and Providence. The savvy, sure handed 7-footer has done his homework on which programs develop their big men and make them an active part of their offensive scheme. Our sources believe that Dickinson has a high interest in the Tar Heels but he’s still very open and impressionable and he has a lot of great options on his shorter list. THI will stay close to pulse on this one as he takes his official visits.