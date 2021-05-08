TarHeelIllustrated - Edmonds On The Title Game, Injury & Prepping For UNC

THI spoke with Edmonds on Saturday morning to see how he's doing after the injury and defeat, and to see what he's up to the next few weeks before arriving at Carolina to begin his career with the Tar Heels.

Edmonds is a 3-star running back who committed to UNC April 3, 2020, and signed with the Tar Heels last December. He is one of seven players in the 19-member class that did not enroll early in January. He will arrive in Chapel Hill next month.

Edmonds was named the Offensive Player of the game for Havelock after rushing for 61 yards with a touchdown on 15 carries, though he missed much of the game after injuring his ankle. Edmonds still returned to action but had to deal with Catholic’s swarming defense. Havelock finished the season at 10-1. He ran 85 times for 977 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

North Carolina class of 2021 signee Kamarro Edmonds finally concluded his prep football career Friday night, as he and Havelock fell to Charlotte Catholic, 14-7, in the 3A state championship game at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

THI: What did you injure and how did it happen?

EDMONDS: “It was my left ankle. It was on that toss play fighting to get extra yards. While I was being pushed back, my leg got caught under somebody, I think, and the pile kept going.”

THI: How tough was it trying to finish the game?

EDMONDS: “I was in pain. It was tough not being able to make moves I can usually make but I just wanted to be out there to help however I could.”

THI: You decided that you wanted to play your senior year with your teammates. Are you glad that you went that route?

EDMONDS: “I don’t regret anything about this season and my decision. I wanted that last ride with my guys and I got it. We just fell short. If I was a junior, I would do it again next year.”

THI: What things did you most improve on?

EDMONDS: “I think really just being a better leader. Last year, I would get on the younger guys for mistakes where this year I tried to give them confidence more.”

THI: When do you report to UNC and what things are you going to do between then and now?

EDMONDS: “I think my report day is June 2nd. I was going to run track to help get in better shape, but I’m not sure now. I may just continue to work out and let my ankle heal before I get there. Other than that, I'm going to graduate and enjoy this last few weeks with my family and friends.”



