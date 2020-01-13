Elite QB 2022 QB Gunner Stockton likely to make early decision
Over the last two seasons in Tiger, Ga. at Rabun County High, Gunner Stockton has passed for over 6,300 yards and 77 touchdowns. And he still has two years to go.That's right. Stockton is only mid ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news