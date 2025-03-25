Elliot Cadeau Entering Transfer Portal

North Carolina sophomore point guard Elliot Cadeau has entered the transfer portal.

Cadeau started all 37 games for the Tar Heels averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 assists, 3.1 turnovers, and 2.9 rebounds per contest. He played 27.8 minutes per game, too.

Much of Cadeau’s best basketball as a Tar Heel came in this postseason. In five games, he handed out 38 assists against just 10 turnovers while also elevating his defensive work. In addition, over UNC’s last 15 games, Cadeau shot 44.8% from 3-point range, sinking 13 od 29 attempts. He was 5-for-6 from outside in three games against Duke.

Cadeau admittedly struggled for much of the season with turnovers. In one 23-game stretch from November 25 through February 19, a span of 23 games, he averaged 3.4 turnovers with him registering at least four in 14 of the contests. He averaged 5.8 assists in each of those games.

For the season, Cadeau shot 44.5%, including 33.7% (29-for-86) from beyond the arc.

In two seasons as a Tar Heel, Cadeau played 1,911 minutes in 74 games starting 68 times. He scored 617 points, handed out 381 assists, turned over the ball 180 times, pulled down 188 rebounds, registered 70 steals and 14 blocks.

Cadeau shot 227-for-525 (43.2%) from the field, including 39-for-139 (28.1%) from the perimeter, plus he was 124-for-188 (66%) from the free throw line.

Cadeau has two years of eligibility remaining.