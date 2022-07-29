Elliot Cadeau is a hot commodity.

The nation's ninth-ranked rising junior is coming off a strong Peach Jam performance despite playing up an age group with New Heights Lightning 17U. Cadeau averaged 10 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. His 53.3 percent three-point shooting for the week was one of the tops in the entire Nike sponsored event. He also shot 52.5 percent overall which is impressive as well for a guard.