CARTERSVILLE, GA - It is no surprise that in the first live period AAU event of the spring the North Carolina coaching staff saw plenty of Elliot Cadeau. Brad Frederick and Sean May were front and center for just about every New Heights Lightning game at the EYBL session one in Atlanta.

The Lighting went a perfect 4-0 over the weekend, and the future Tar Heel point guard made his mark by leaving the Peach State as the EYBL's assist leader as well as a fourth place standing in steals.

Cadeau is now averaging 10.3 points, 10.8 assists, 4.3 steals, and 2.3 steals. He shot 44.8% from the field, 50% from three, and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the foul line. He is also averaging more assists in one game than the amount of turnovers he had for the whole tournament. Cadeau had 43 points against only 8 turnovers.

The subject of reclassification is also revolving heavily around Cadeau. Tar Heel Illustrated spoke to him Friday night about all of those topics and more: