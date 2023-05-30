"I could definitely fit into them,” Cadeau said. “They have a lot of great guards, but I definitely think I could play with them and along beside them."

Our David Sisk spoke with Cadeau again recently at an EYBL event in Memphis, and asked about UNC’s roster and how he may fit.

Hubert Davis’ program had just ten of the allowed 13 scholarships occupied for the 2023-24 season, with the only change from then being reserve shooting guard D’Marco Dunn entering the transfer portal.

Cadeau, who committed to North Carolina last December, also said he will enroll at UNC this summer. Sources close to the situation told THI they thought Cadeau might decommit because he wants to be the sole point guard, a duty held by rising senior RJ Davis. With that, Caadeau told THI in April he wanted to see what Carolina’s roster looked like before making a decision.

Elliot Cadeau , a 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard who is from Oradell, NJ, but played a Link Academy in Branson, MO, this past season, has announced he is reclassifying from the class of 2024 into the class of 2023.

In particular, speculation grew in recent weeks that Cadeau and UNC’s RJ Davis might not be able to co-exist on the same roster since both are point guards.

"I think I can fit very well with him,” Cadeau said. “He's a really good scorer, so I think me and him would definitely complement each other… I think I could play off the ball a little bit too. My AAU team has three point guards. When I played with Bergen Catholic my freshman year, we had three point guards."

Cadeau plays with tremendous flare in his game combined with outstanding efficiency. He has gained a considerable reputation for his passing wizardry, but is also a scorer. In two recent games in Memphis, he scored 16 and 20 points in a pair of games for the New Heights Lightening, which are based out of the New York City metro area.

While Cadeau is confident there isn’t a better point guard in the nation, regardless of their class, he doesn’t seek out such acclaim. That is part of the maturity that accompanies him making the decision to move up a class.

“I think I am the best point guard in the country,” he said. “I think I've been the best point guard in the country. If people see it or not it doesn't matter to me. I'm going to continue to keep on working, because I'm nowhere near where I want to be."

Cadeau will turn 19 on September 4, and could have easily been in the class of 2023 anyway.

His mother is a native of Sweden, so Cadeau has dual citizenship. He represented the Swedish U18 team leading it to a gold medal in the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship Division B category. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest.

Cadeau becomes the third member of UNC’s class of 2023 joining Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High.