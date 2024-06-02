While Elliot Cadeau’s freshman season was about learning plenty of lessons, it was also about in-season improvements and rising up to help the Tar Heels notch many of their 29 victories against eight losses.

Cadeau played in all 37 games, starting 31 times, and logging 25 or more minutes in 15 contests.

At 6-feet, the point guard from West Orange, NJ, didn’t start the first five games, and the only other contest in which he didn’t start was on senior night.

As we are doing with most of the Tar Heels, here’s a look at Cadeau’s five best games from this past season and what they might mean:

Cadeau’s 2023-24 Stats

-7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game

-1.8 turnovers, .7 steals, and 23.9 minutes per game

-41.7 FG%, 18.9 Three-point% (10-for-53), 64.8 FT% (59-for-91)