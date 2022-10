The litany of official visits to North Carolina continues this weekend. This time, it is Elliot Cadeau's turn.

The 5-star point guard from comes to Chapel Hill two weeks after taking his first ever official at Texas Tech. Cadeau is also UNC's third official visitor of the fall semester. He follows Drake Powell, who quickly committed after returning home, and Zayden High, who put the Tar Heels in his top five the next day. Johnuel "Boogie" Fland was also scheduled for an official last weekend, but cancelled due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.