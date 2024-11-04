Advertisement

AJ: Restart, New Season, New Tar Heels

AJ: Restart, New Season! TALLAHASSEE, FL – Well, looky here, North Carolina is playing some pretty darn good

 • Andrew Jones
One Drive, 93 Yards, and a Statement by Surging UNC Offense

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Sixteen plays. Ninety-three yards. Eight minutes and 11 seconds.That was the offensive drive for

 • Andrew Jones
THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina collected its second consecutive decisive road win Saturday by running away from

 • THI Staff
Inside The Game: Tar Heels Run Over Florida State

 *The vision Geoff Collins has had for this defense has been on display the last two weeks. Carolina registered five

 • Andrew Jones
Tar Heels Discuss 35-11 Romp Over Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina cruised to a 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, and

 • THI Staff

Published Nov 4, 2024
Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina formally opens its basketball season Monday night against Elon, and while there likely won’t be much suspense in the actual outcome, there will be with respect to how the Tar Heels perform.

So, instead of 5 Keys for UNC to beat the Phoenix, here are 5 things to watch for as Carolina opens the campaign.

Note: UNC is coming off a 29-8 season in which it won the ACC regular season, was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16. Elon was 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the CAA.

