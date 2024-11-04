Elon at UNC: 5 Things To Watch For

North Carolina formally opens its basketball season Monday night against Elon, and while there likely won’t be much suspense in the actual outcome, there will be with respect to how the Tar Heels perform.

So, instead of 5 Keys for UNC to beat the Phoenix, here are 5 things to watch for as Carolina opens the campaign.

Note: UNC is coming off a 29-8 season in which it won the ACC regular season, was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16. Elon was 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the CAA.