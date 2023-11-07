Emotional Night For Davis As UNC Honors 'Uncle Walt'
CHAPEL HILL – Monday night was emotional for Hubert Davis.
It was the season-opener for his North Carolina basketball team, and it was an evening with reminders about his uncle, legendary Tar Heel guard Walter Davis, who passed away last week.
Just preparing for the game, especially with many members of his uncle’s family in town, was a challenge for Carolina’s third-year coach. In fact, he was supposed to see his uncle the day he passed.
“Uncle Walt on Thursday, he was coming to our house,” Davis said, following his team’s 86-70 victory over Radford on Monday night at the Smith Center. “He was gonna stay with us Thursday and Friday. So, we were ready for him to come.
“I'm 53 years old and Uncle Walt has been in my life for 53 years.”
Walter Davis starred for four seasons with the Tar Heels from 1973-77 before playing 15 years in the NBA. The little nephew from Burke, VA, says he wouldn’t have his current job without his uncle.
Hubert’s only offers going into his senior year of high school were George Washington and George Mason. But Dean Smith visited, in part because of Walter, and took a chance on Hubert, who ended up leading the Tar Heels in scoring in 1992 and was a first-round NBA selection before his own lengthy career in the league.
“I told the team that the reason that I'm here is because of Uncle Walt,” he said. “I don't get a scholarship, I don't get a chance to go here without Uncle Walt being here. And so, because of that, everything significant in my life has happened here because of Uncle Walt.”
The video board at the Smith Center honored Uncle Walt before the game, which was followed by a moment of silence. But perhaps what really got Hubert choked up was his team wearing warmup shirts with Walter Davis’ number 24 on the back and his name above.
“It was great seeing Uncle Walt’s number and name on their shooting shirt and Walt being recognized before the game,” Hubert said, after fighting away some emotion. “My dad's in town, Uncle Walt's oldest daughter, her husband and two kids came to the game, they're from Denver…
“So, I saw a number of family and friends and it’s just been a really emotional week.”
Hubert has regularly invoked lessons learned from his uncle, and no doubt will continue. It’s a deep part of who he’s been his entire life, and how he runs the Carolina program.
“I just told (them) about my relationship and how impactful it was to me and who I am as a person,” Hubert said, relaying what he told his players. “And the reason why I want the best out of them is the things that Uncle Walt has taught me throughout my entire life.”