CHAPEL HILL – Monday night was emotional for Hubert Davis.

It was the season-opener for his North Carolina basketball team, and it was an evening with reminders about his uncle, legendary Tar Heel guard Walter Davis, who passed away last week.

Just preparing for the game, especially with many members of his uncle’s family in town, was a challenge for Carolina’s third-year coach. In fact, he was supposed to see his uncle the day he passed.

“Uncle Walt on Thursday, he was coming to our house,” Davis said, following his team’s 86-70 victory over Radford on Monday night at the Smith Center. “He was gonna stay with us Thursday and Friday. So, we were ready for him to come.

“I'm 53 years old and Uncle Walt has been in my life for 53 years.”

Walter Davis starred for four seasons with the Tar Heels from 1973-77 before playing 15 years in the NBA. The little nephew from Burke, VA, says he wouldn’t have his current job without his uncle.

Hubert’s only offers going into his senior year of high school were George Washington and George Mason. But Dean Smith visited, in part because of Walter, and took a chance on Hubert, who ended up leading the Tar Heels in scoring in 1992 and was a first-round NBA selection before his own lengthy career in the league.