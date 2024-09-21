Emotional Reaction Triggers Brown's Locker Room Comments

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s historic loss to James Madison at home Saturday elicited an emotional reaction from Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown to where he momentarily wondered if he’s the right man for the job, a source very close to the situation confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

UNC lost to JMU, 70-50, allowing the most points ever at home, and tying the mark for the most points ever surrendered in a game, matching the 70 points East Carolina scored in 2014.

Carolina trailed 25-14 after one quarter and 53-21 at halftime. Previously, no UNC team had ever allowed more than 45 points in a single half, but the Dukes had 46 points with 7:11 remaining in the first half.

This was the eighth time UNC has lost as a double-digit favorite since 2019, and it’s the fourth time it lost by 10 or more points as a double-digit favorite in the same period.

“It can only come back to one person and that’s me,” a drained Brown said after the game. “I’ve hired everybody that works on this staff, I’ve hired everybody that works in this building and I’ve signed every player on this team. So, the people that want to blame me, they should. Because I am at fault, 100%.”

Yet, when addressing the team in the locker room after the game, Brown told the team if he’s not the right man for the job he will step down. Murmurs include Brown saying he was done.

The players reacted immediately telling the Hall of Famer they think he is the man for the job.

The source, however, also told THI that Brown “gets very emotional, especially after losses” and that he walked it back after leaving the locker room. The source also said Brown “is not stepping down and will meet with the coaches Sunday to move forward.

Brown always takes time to process games, including victories, and often asks himself questions looking inward. So, emotional reactions to games isn’t unusual.

THI reached out to UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham for a comment, but he has not yet returned our text.

Stay with Tar Heel Illustrated for more on this story, as new information may be added this evening.