Eric Reibe picked up an offer from North Carolina on the last day of June. Eighteen days later, he released a list of 11 finalists that includes the Tar Heels. That list is made up of Creighton, Harvard, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, UCONN, and West Virginia.

Reibe's announcement comes among several others who have recently either put UNC on their short list as well, or have set up an official visit to Lexington either in the late summer or fall. So far, Reibe has not scheduled any visits for the fall except Oregon on August 2.

Reibe's offer came after the Tar Heel coaches watched him in June at DMV Live at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, MD. Reibe participated with the Bullis School in the event. The UNC coaches also saw him in May in the PUMA Pro 16 League where he averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds. Reibe is also a member of Germany's U18 National Team.

Houston Wilson of the Rivals' network has evaluated the seven-footer on different occasions and writes, "When Eric Reibe is on, there are not a lot of big men that I have seen dominate like him. Standing at 7-foot, he can finish well around the rim, hit mid-range shots consistently and stretch his game out to the perimeter. Defensively, he is a stud, too, and is improving as a rim protector. He was selected to the NBPA Top 100 All Camp Team, showing the same type of production he had at the end of this high school and the current AAU season, which is a major reason why he moved up 41 spots to 66 in the country.”