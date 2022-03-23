Experience, Instincts Took Over For Davis At End Of Regulation

CHAPEL HILL – All those years when Hubert Davis either sat there as a player or assistant coach during timeouts in stressful situations looking at and listening to some of the game’s most legendary coaches surely rubbed off on him. Or, rather, soaked in. So, when his first North Carolina team limped to the bench after blowing a 25-point lead over the final 10 minutes of regulation, Davis needed to say something to ease their anxieties. And they were quite stressed. Davis may not have called up something specific that Dean Smith, Pat Riley, Don Nelson, or Roy Williams have told teams in similar situations, but all of those years so close to masters doing their thing had to filter through UNC’s coach to some degree. “Well, I did learn from all of them that the team feeds off of my emotions,” he said during a press conference Tuesday at the Smith Center in advance of the Tar Heels’ trip this week to the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia. “When we were going into overtime, the most important thing for me to express to the team was confidence and poise. “The first thing I said in the huddle, I gave them a little joke. I said, ‘This is awesome, we get to play five more minutes. Isn't that really cool?’ They looked at me like. ‘I don’t know about that coach.’”

Dontrez Styles hadn't played such important minutes until Saturday's biggest part of the game. (USA Today)

Hindsight is 20/20 vision, but looking back it was pure genius. Davis’ team regrouped using two reserves and beat the top seed in the East Region, 93-86. All five players scored in the overtime, each significantly impacting the most important victory of the season. The players said last Saturday that Davis calmed them down, and now everyone knows how. Perhaps it was a page out of Smith’s book, as former players of his have often said, when on the road and the crowd going wild as the opponent is on a run, Smith would gather his team during a timeout, and to ease their tensions reminded them that a billion Chinese couldn’t care less about the outcome of the game. It may have turned a few heads, but those players said to a man it accomplished one of two things, and both were positive: It put the moment of the game into perspective; and it got the players thinking about something other than the actual stress of the game for a few seconds. And often that was enough for them to hit a needed reset button. Davis then offered up a bit more psychology to his club. “I said, ‘Guys, if I came to you the day before and I said we have five minutes against Baylor to go to the Sweet 16, it’s a tie score, would you take that’” Davis said he asked the team. “And they all said ‘yeah.’

Hubert Davis put his players at ease entering overtime, and they responded by beating Baylor. (USA Today)