CHARLOTTE – ACC Supervisor of Officials Dennis Hennigan introduced Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff some of the rules changes that will be implemented for the coming football season. Here are his full explanations of the new rules that will be in place when games begin next month:

New Kickoff Rule

Hennigan: And just so you know, the way the NCAA rules process works, it's on a two-year cycle. In year one, which we are in this year, all rules can be looked at to be changed or amended. In year two of a two-year cycle, only player safety rules can be addressed.

So with us being this year in year one of that two-year cycle, there are some rule changes this year. The first one, and the one that people notice the most has to do with kickoffs. The rule this year is going to be if a member of the receiving team fair catches a kickoff inside his 25 yard line, they will next snap the ball at the 25 yard line. This is obviously an attempt by the Rules Committee to reduce the number of kickoff returns. I think their data shows that -- not that there's more fouls on kickoffs than other plays, but that there are more significant fouls, if you will, on kickoffs than on other plays. So the Rules Committee thought let's take this one step this year, see what the data shows at the end of the year and then decide what, if any, additional changes will be made. So you fair catch a kickoff inside the 25, you get the ball at the 25. Now, some situations that may arise. Fullback signals for a fair catch at the 30 yard line, and the deep receiver catches the ball at the ten yard line. You do not get the benefit of this new rule. It will be your ball at the ten yard line. Only a player who in the terms of the rule book "makes a fair catch, "gets the benefit of this new rule. In order to make a fair catch you have to have signaled. So if one player signals a player who did not signal catches the ball it would be the receiving team's ball at the spot where the ball is caught. Now, it's perfectly legal for more than one player to signal for a fair catch on a play. You could have all 11 players signal for a fair catch, that's not a foul. Again, if a player catches the ball who did not signal, then you don't get the benefit of this rule and it will just be your ball where the ball was caught. So we will keep the data all season, every conference will, about the number of plays where this rule comes into play and during next year's off-season, the Rules Committee will take a look at all that and decide if this rule had the desired affect and what if any additional changes need to be made. So that's the one rule change you're going to notice the most.

ACC Supervisor of Officials Dennis Hennigan.

Changes To Blocking Below The Waist

Hennigan: Now on to the rule that remains the most difficult to explain, to coach and to officiate and that's the blocking below the waist rule. There were some changes made to the rule this year in order to make it a little bit easier for all of us and I think those are good changes. The general rule now is that all blocks below the waist have to be from the front. In other words, the player being blocked has to be able to see the player who is coming at him to block him. That's what it means from the front. So that's the general rule.

Now the exception to that is for the five offensive linemen. They can block below the waist from the side, inside the tackle box, so long as the ball is inside the tackle box. Where we typically see this, say a play is run to the left, the right guard or the right tackle will reach, block, and cut the defensive lineman from the side, and that's perfectly legal. Again, inside the tackle box, the ball is inside the tackle box. What that offensive lineman can't do is go and block a linebacker low from the side. So, again, same play you're running it from the left side, and the right tackle's job is to get to that linebacker and cut off pursuit. He cannot go and block that linebacker low from the side. Now, that's not new this year. It was new a couple of years ago. You cannot go out and cut that linebacker from the side. A significant change in this rule is the next point. There is no blocking below the waist five yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage, even if it's from the front, even if the player being blocked sees the blocker coming. It's just a blanket prohibition on any blocks below the waist five yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage. One other change has to do with what has been known as a crackback block. A player on the outside coming back toward the ball and cutting a player, cutting a defensive player. Last year the rule was you could do that once the ball carrier had crossed the line of scrimmage, and provided that block was from the front. Now you can't do it. There is no blocking below the waist back toward the ball even if the block is from the front. Again, I think it makes it a little bit easier to officiate and perhaps to coach as well. The third change is that a player in motion at the snap can't block below the waist back toward the ball, even if from the front. So it's a complicated rule, but if you keep in mind all blocks below the waist have to be in front, and there is no blocking five yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage, I think you will get the major portion of this rule.

Play Clock After TDs

Hennigan: I talked a little bit about the length of games and the pace of play. There are two rules that were put in place this season that address that issue, and they have to do with the play clock, the 40-second play clock.

The first one is that at the end of a kickoff, the play clock operator is going to start the 40-second play clock just as he would at the end of any other play. In the past, the kickoff would end, we would spot the ball, the officials would stand there and hopefully the teams would be coming out and the referee would blow his whistle and start the 40-second play clock. Now, kickoff ends, the play clock operator will wait a beat or two, and then he or she will start the 40-second play clock. So what we are trying to do is eliminate that dead time where the teams are standing on the sideline and playing a cat and mouse game of who is going to come on first. The same substitution rules apply. The defense has to be given an opportunity to match-up. So as that play clock is running, if the offense decides they're going to stand on the sideline, until there is 10 seconds on the play clock, they come out and get over the ball, what you will see is an official come up and stand over the ball and give the defense an opportunity to respond, to get the personnel out there that they want out there. So you could have a delay of game penalty on the offense. Again, that play clock will start after the end of a kickoff. There is a similar change at the end of a play that results in a touchdown. Team scores, again, the play clock operator will wait a minute or two, and he or she is going to start the 40-second play clock. There is no waiting for the extra point team to get out there, no waiting for any sort of celebration to end. We're going to start that play clock right away. Now, every touchdown of course is reviewed upstairs by the replay officials, and if that review takes longer than fifteen seconds, the play clock will be stopped or reset to 25 seconds so that when the replay ends, they make a decision to, say, confirm the touchdown, the extra point team will have 25 seconds at that time on the play clock. So, again, two situations where we're going to start the play clock, where we haven't started it in the past, one being the end of kickoff says and one being at the end of a play that results in a touchdown.

Larry Fedora and an ACC official. USA Today

No PATs After Game-Winning TDs

Hennigan: The next point here, number 6, you know the rule in the past was that if you scored a touchdown on the last play of the game, and as a result you are now winning by one or two points, you had to attempt the extra point, because there was a possibility of the defense scoring on that play. Well, they've eliminated that. Now you have the option of saying we do not want to try the extra point. The game is over. So we will just not have the extra point. I think the Rules Committee wants to avoid the situation where the fans come on the field, they see the game is over, the game clock is at 0, the team has scored. If we force the extra point, now we have to clear the field. Players may have left the field. Obviously all the offense would do in that situation is take a knee, and that could lead to some ill will between the teams, the defense knows they've lost the game. So in order to avoid those situations, they've put in this rule that says in this type of situation if you don't want to attempt the extra point, you do not need to.

Emphasizing Legal Uniforms

Hennigan: We have some emphasis this year on trying to clean up the look of the game. There was a rule that was passed in 2017. They postponed the effectiveness of the rule until 2018, and the rule is that pants and knee pads must cover the knee. In conjunction with that, if a player is wearing a tee shirt that is longer than his jersey, or wearing a half shirt or a shirt tucked up, all of those uniform looks will result in the player being told to leave the game until his equipment and uniform is legal. So as I say, there is an effort to improve the appearance of the game, and so one of the steps this year is to have the pants and the knee pads cover the knee.

Again, if you have illegal equipment you can't play. You have to leave the game. So let's say an offensive receiver comes out and his pants are -- he is wearing shorts. The play clock is running. The officials send him off the field, while the play clock keeps running. When the offense sends in a player to replace him, now the defense gets an opportunity to match-up on that substitution. So the play clock continues to run, now they've substituted for this wide receiver, the official comes over the ball to give the defense a chance to match-up, and the offense runs the risk of a delay of game. We're not going to stop the play clock in that situation, while the offense is substituting for the player with the illegal equipment.

This look is no longer allowed. USA Tpday

Leaping On Kicks & Punts

Hennigan: Some rule changes on leaping on kicks. You remember a couple of years ago there were some players who actually hurdled the offensive line. Well, you can't do that. But what you also can't do now is you can't get a running start and attempt to leap directly over an opponent. So you can't on an extra point or field goal start six or seven yards behind the defensive line, get a running start and attempt to leap over an offensive lineman in an attempt to block the kick.

In conjunction with that on punt plays, you know, it's typical for college teams to run a spread punt formation, and they have the shield in the back usually with three pretty good sized players back there. You cannot attempt to leap directly over one of those players. You can go in the gap between players, but if you come running up and you attempt to leap over one of those players, it's a foul. What they want to avoid, of course, is the player who does that, in getting flipped, landing on his head. The risk of injury is pretty good in those types of situations, so, again, you attempt to leap directly over a player on the shield, it's going to be a foul.

Altercations, Benches Empty

Hennigan: You ought to be aware of is last year you probably saw across the country situations where there is an altercation on the field and the bench is emptied. At the end of it the referee announced that he was assessing an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against every player on both teams.

What the Rules Committee said this year is they've given their blessing to that, okay? So that means whether you came on the field or not, you now have an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. If you already have one in the game, you're disqualified from the game. It's for those rare situations where the officials -- again, there is just an emptying of the benches on the field and the officials, it's impossible to tell who the guilty parties are and who aren't, so the referee does have the ability and the authority to assess an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against everybody.

