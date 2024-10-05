Explosive Plays Again Thwart North Carolina Defense

(Photo by USA Today)

CHAPEL HILL - Entering Saturday’s ACC tilt with Pittsburgh, the halfway point of the regular season for North Carolina, the Tar Heels ranked 131st in college football in opponent yards per completion at 16 yards per catch. This mark, which is the worst among Power Four programs, bested only UAB, UTSA, and South Florida. all tChem explosive plays, chunk plays, or big gains, but the point remains the same, allowing back-breaking yardage, whether on the ground or through the air, has led to three straight defeats for UNC, including a 34-24 loss at the hands of Pittsburgh. The Panthers recorded nine explosive plays en route to their fifth straight win, dicing up the Tar Heel secondary for passing plays of 72 yards, a season-high, 46 yards, 42 yards, and 30 yards, all of which resulted in points for Pat Narduzzi’s squad. “We gave up (nine) explosive plays that we can’t continue to give up. That was the difference in the game defensively,” said UNC Head Coach Mack Brown. “We’ve got to limit the number of explosives that they get.” Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, the commander of the Panther offense, was responsible for all nine explosive plays, throwing for more than 15 yards on seven occasions and rushing for 20-plus yards twice. Holstein, who tallied a career-high 381passing yards and paced Pittsburgh on the ground with 76 yards rushing, recorded at least one explosive play on each of the Panthers’ six scoring drives.

“We had some chances to get off the field defensive wise, we’re just leaving plays out there on the field. We’re moving in the right direction for sure, we just gotta finish. "We got to finish games, finish plays, finish drives, just finish everything that we do.” UNC CB Alijah Huzzie