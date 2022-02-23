Extensive List Of Banged-Up Heels Entering Spring Practice

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina training and medical staffs are certainly earning their keep these days, as multiple Tar Heels are dealing a variety of ailments that will keep them from spring practice entirely or partly, as the Tar Heels take the field next Tuesday for the first time.

UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media Tuesday to offer a thorough update on where the program stands with spring practice on the horizon, and among the many things he dove into, injuries and the number of players affected was one of them.

By THI’s count, Brown noted 15 players that are affected in some capacity. Here we will note each other players and their availability for this spring.

The Tar Heels open practice March 1 and will hold their annual spring game April 9 at Kenan Stadium.

Two players, offensive linemen Trey Zimmerman and Wyatt Tunall, have taken medical redshirts and will not play again.

Of the 13 players remaining on the roster limited or not available at all this spring, 11 are defensive players.

“We'll have more limited contact on defense because we’ve got more guys out,” Brown said Tuesday in a press conference advancing spring practice. “And that's a little bit of a problem because we've got to tackle better.”

Brown saw a positive to this, however.

“But it'll also, since some of the starters will be out with injuries, it's going to give other guys an opportunity to step up and play,” he said. “So that's going to be good to be able to watch them and force us to put guys out there that need to get more experienced because you're not winning games in the spring.”