CHAPEL HILL – Changes continue at North Carolina, where earlier this week Mack Brown announced that Jonathan Kim was replacing Noah Ruggles as the starting placekicker and Wednesday morning UNC’s coach said Josh Ezeudu will start this week at left guard in place of Ed Montilus.

Both are performance-based situations, so up front, one redshirt freshman will now take over for another, thus UNC will employ its fourth different starting lineup along the offensive line this fall.

“Ed’s just been inconsistent, he’s been up and down,” Brown said. “He played well early and then it’s just been all over the place, so we’ve got to put EZ in there and let him have a chance.”

Montilus (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) started last Saturday’s loss at Virginia Tech but the pair split time, with Montilus playing 47 snaps and Ezeudu 46.

Ezeudu (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) has played both left tackle and left guard. He started at left and played the entire game in Carolina’s loss to Appalachian State when senior Charlie Heck was out with an injury. Most of his other duties have been at guard, though. He’s now played 219 snaps on the season. Montilus, who started UNC’s first seven contests, has played 406 snaps, all at left guard.