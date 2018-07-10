CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams met with a few members of the media Tuesday morning after getting a new identification card as part of a promotion for new federally mandated law passed by Congress to improve travel security in the United States. But aside from one question about the process of getting the new driver’s license, the Hall of Fame coach was asked several questions about his basketball team, which can work out four hours a week in July and in August will be going to the Bahamas for a pair of exhibition games.

Here's Some Of What Williams Had To Say:

On practicing this month…

We practiced two weeks ago today and we practice today. Introductory things. We work out and do a lot of individual stuff right now and we go once a week for the next three weeks.

On Theo Pinson and Joel Berry not getting drafted but signing free agent deals… I think both of them have landed in good situations. If you’re going to be drafted middle-to-late second round you’re better off not being drafted because you may have some better options where there’s a need for you. Theo with Brooklyn, he has a good possibility there. He played pretty well in the summer league out in Vegas. And Joel with the Lakers, and I spoke to the Lakers’ front office and they were excited about him. But, he’s been hurt and hasn’t been able to play in the summer league so far. He’s hoping to get into a game but I hope he doesn’t try to rush it back just to play in a summer league so he can get himself healthy for fall training camp. But, I feel good about both youngsters and the chances that they have. But it’s hard, it’s a hard league.

