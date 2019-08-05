There’s no set time the staff has given for how quickly the ball must be snapped. Super fast and as fast as they can are the mantras.

“There’s been a lot more deep balls that are connecting,” he said. “Just a lot of great balls and good catches all around.”

So with everything revved up quite a bit, what’s the chemistry like between the quarterbacks and receivers? Tucker says it’s there and offered an example to support his take.

“That’s when communication comes into play,” Tucker said. “That’s when we talk and as soon as we get the play we’re ready to go.”

One of the things the players have adjusted to is that plays are signaled in just once per snap now as opposed to three and four times in between snaps under the previous staff. Players must pay attention or they will miss the play call.

“It’s a lot of fun,” senior tight end Carl Tucker said following Monday’s practice. “It’s a lot faster because everybody’s flying around and the ball’s going all over the place. So compared to spring, it’s definitely a lot more faster, a lot more speed.”

Compared to the spring, when they were learning offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s version of the air raid offense, the first four days of fall camp have been blazing fast. And Longo has little tolerance for anything but maintaining that pace.

CHAPEL HILL – Four days into fall camp and it’s quite clear that there’s such a thing as spring speed to the air raid offense and then there’s August speed. North Carolina is adapting to the latter, getting down everything that goes into executing a faster version of everything the Tar Heels had previously done.

*More specific to his position, Tucker said the tight ends in the new offense are targeted not just more often but on more spots around the field. Their routes were limited in the previous offense, now they will use as much of the field as possible.



“Last year we’d be attached or detached but most of the time be blocking or most of the time the routes would be decoys,” he explained. “This year, we’re all over the place… every time we’re on the field there’s an opportunity for us to get the ball.”





*One of the things we learned Sunday speaking with Myles Wolfolk is that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has told the cornerbacks, safeties and nickels they aren’t position players, they are all simply DBs and must think that way. Thus, he’s been moving guys in the secondary all around learning different positions looking for the best fits, for the just-in-case purpose and also the better they understand what the other guys are doing the more they will understand the defense as a whole. And with as complex as what UNC is employing on that side of the ball, it should make the unit more efficient.

Myles Dorn is as veteran as it gets on Carolina’s defense and he’s been a safety since day one. So how much has he rotated since camp started?

“Not that much,” Dorn said. “But (Bateman) still tells me to know it all just in case. We’re all learning every position just in case we’ve got to go in.”





*Carolina’s defense is a matter of controlled chaos, the players have said, as it’s supposed to look one way but often do something different. In fact, Bateman has just six blitzes he teaches, but he wants them coming from a multitude of looks. Much of what the Tar Heels will do is about disguising from what they actually end up running on defense.

Has learning to disguise required a lot of adapting given the Heels rarely did it over the last few years?

“Not really,” Dorn said. “It’s just about knowing where your (teammates) are going to be at, so communication is the biggest part.”





*Wolfolk also said Sunday that Trey Morrison is getting a lot of work at cornerback and DeAndre Hollins is the starting nickel. Morrison backed that up Monday, but said he’s preparing to play everywhere.

“Coach Bateman is moving me around everywhere,” Morrison said. “he just wants everybody to learn every piece of the defense, it’s not just me specifically.”

As for getting more work at corner than anywhere else right now?

“Yeah, because I know all of the nickel stuff, so I’m just transitioning to learn a little more corner so I can be versatile and play anywhere.”

*The Tae Heels were in shoulder pads and helmets for the second straight day after wearing just helmets Friday and Saturday. That means per NCAA rules they can wear full pads and have full contact beginning Tuesday.



