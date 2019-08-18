CHAPEL HILL – In addition to announcing Sunday afternoon that Sam Howell is the de facto first-team quarterback, North Carolina Coach Mack Brown had a lot more to say about his football team following a short morning practice at Kenan Stadium.

Here are a few other notes from what the UNC coach had to say:





*Brown said he’s still searching for leadership on offense, though junior running back Michael Carter and senior running back Antonio Williams are the most vocal on that side of the ball. Still, Brown and the staff want more, a lot more.

He noted senior offensive linemen Charlie Heck and Nick Polino aren’t very loud, and the rest of the group are fairly young. With a true freshman now taking over the first-team spot, having more vocal players on that side of the ball becomes an even greater need.





*Among Brown’s concerns as the team breaks fall camp are depth at linebacker and the situation at right guard and center. Sophomore Brian Anderson was getting a lot of reps with the blue (first) team earlier in camp, but Polino has taken over that role, moving over from right guard. In fact, he played the entire scrimmage at center Saturday.

Billy Ross had been getting reps with the blue team earlier in camp, he told THI about 10 days ago, but Brown said sophomore Marcus McKethan has been getting a lot of work there of late. Brown acknowledged that Polino is now the blue team center and Anderson is the white (second) team center. The head coach was positive about McKethan.

“At right guard, the last three or four days, we’ve moved Marcus McKethan in there and he’s playing really well,” he said. “He’s still young, still inexperienced, got some work to do and he’s about 6-foot-7 or 8 and he’s tall.”





*Regarding linebacker, Brown said: “We’re still really, really thin at linebacker, so that’s a concern.” He didn’t elaborate, though Brown and defensive coordinator have said a lot of positive things about Jeremiah Gemmel and Dominique Ross throughout camp. The hybrid position, which includes Tomon Fox, is among that group when he's lined up at OLB. Depth behind those guys, including Jonathan Smith, who missed the spring, remains a concern.





*Depth along the defensive line was a significant concern when fall camp started, but Brown, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and some players have continued to express positives about some of the backups, notably Jahlil Taylor. Junior college transfer Jay Vohasek, sophomore Xach Gill and true freshman Tomari Fox are names that have been mentioned multiple times over the last week or so.

“We feel like some of the young guys can give us some depth in the defensive line, that they’re going to help us,” Brown said. “So we’re trying to figure out now how many plays when (Jason) Strowbridge and (Aaron) Crawford come out, (Tmon) Fox comes out. Who can step in there and how many plays can they play?”





*Wide receiver is a bit of a concern because Brown said some guys have been banged up “So we’ve got to get more consistent with our wide receivers, and then you take young quarterbacks and wide receivers and a new offense, and that’s all new.”





*Injuries were as much the storyline as anything else over the last two seasons, but right now, the Heels are in good health.

“We’ve had so many injuries around here the last couple of years, we’ve been worried about injuries and we’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “I think we’ll go into South Carolina in pretty good shape if we get through another two weeks like we have the first part of practice.”





*The Tar Heels will hold an open practice Monday night at Kenan Stadium, will be off Tuesday and then beginning early morning practices at 8 am Wednesday. Classes start Tuesday.

*Finally, on a very sad note, Cedric Benson, who was one of Brown’s best players at Texas, does Sunday morning in a motorcycling accident. Brown led his press conference expressing his sadness and telling a couple of stories about Benson.







