TarHeelIllustrated - Fall Camp Report 3: Wolfolk, Tucker, Surratt, Morrison & More

CHAPEL HILL – Day three of fall camp is in the books for North Carolina as the Tar Heels are one day closer to kicking off the 2020 football season in 35 days versus Syracuse. The Heels were in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) Saturday and will be again Sunday before having Monday off for the start of fall classes and then donning full pads Tuesday. They’re still working on the offensive and defensive installs, skills and technique work and position groups are in flux as the staff is looking at a mix of starters and reserves playing in units together. As was the case Friday, four Tar Heels were made available to the media via zoom following Saturday’s practice. So here are videos of complete interviews with senior safety Myles Wolfolk, junior offensive tackle Jordan Tucker, senior linebacker Chazz Surratt and junior nickelback Trey Morrison:



Myles Wolfolk

Even though three defensive backs opted out of the season Friday, Myles Wolfolk still says the unit has all it needs to be successful this season. “We’ve got depth, fast, flying around and I think the experience level is up there right now,” Wolfolk said. “I’m one of the veterans, Patrice (Rene) is one of the veterans, but a lot of guys have played now. So, the experience level is very up there, it’s competitive and I think we’re a very good secondary, honestly.” Wolfolk has a pretty good view of the things Chazz Surratt does on the field, so what’s his take on where Surratt is now entering his final season and even on some preseason All-America teams? “He’s a beast, he’s a beast,” Wolfolk said. “He works tremendously hard. His story in general is amazing moving from quarterback to linebacker, it’s two different spectrums of the game. Not in terms of play calling almost, but in terms of physicality and athleticism, he’s always been a great athlete. So just seeing him progress and seeing how hard he’s worked to be that great player he’s about to be, it’s good to see him do it.” As noted above, three Tar Heels opted out of the season Friday, each of whom are defensive backs: D.J. Ford; Bryce Watts and Javon Terry. Wolfolk said it’s like when players get injured, they simply have to move forward. “This is why we do what we do and train the way we train because at the end of the day, you never know what’s going to happen and there’s always gotta be that next man up,” he said.

Jordan Tucker

With Charlie Heck injured for the App State game last season, which was the fourth game of the year, the combined number of starts for the offensive line going into that game was 10. Right now, however, the returning offensive linemen have 48 combined starts. Clearly so much is different with the group with respect to chemistry and just how much more advanced they are. “The chemistry’s really blown up out of the roof because we’ve had a whole entire offseason in this style of offense with coach (Phil) Longo. And then with the incoming freshmen, they’ve been on the ball trying to learn what’s going on and trying to figure out where everyone’s moving and all that. Our chemistry is just amazing. We’re a family on the o-line and we’re excited to all out in work.” Asim Richards has been slotted as the starter at left tackle since the spring even though he has limited experience. So what does Tucker see in Richards as a player? “Asim came in with great footwork. He was a little light for what he is now, but he came in with great footwork and is building on weight and just getting stronger as well and me ad Charlie (last season) helping him out with technique from a tackle perspective. He’s turned into a different monster and he’s ready to go and I trust him.”



Jordan Tucker during Saturday's practice. (UNC Athletics/Jeffrey Camarati)

Junior Brian Anderson is running with the ones at the center spot and the staff certainly has confidence in him, but redshirt freshman Ty Murray is pushing him and will probably see some action this season at the very least. “It’s the beginning of fall camp, so they’re mix-matching reps and we’re seeing who’s going to run with the ones come first game. I think it’s going to be an interesting battle. Right now, I think BA has definitely got experience and intelligence, just a little over top. Ty’s got a nice edge to him, and I think it’s going to be a great battle.” *Typically, a staff wants eight offensive linemen they can trust inserting into a game, but with how things could play out this season if players test positive for COVID-19 and consequently miss a couple of games, Mack Brown has told the players he want 10-11 offensive lineman to be ready once the games get here. *Also, Tucker said keeping defenders away from Sam Howell is a significant point of interest. The Heels were ranked No. 113 in the nation last fall allowing 37 sacks and they know improvement protecting the QB is hugely important. “It’s just not something we want to do when we have a great QB like Sam Howell, who can definitely be in the Heisman race this year if we can keep him clean.”

Chazz Surratt

Surratt said he’s ready to take the next step in his game using this camp as a vehicle to make that leap. This time a year ago, he was just trying to learn the position and prove to the coaches he was physical enough to handle playing linebacker. He’s also trying to be more of a leader now, too. “I kind of have a good grasp of our defensive under coach (Jay) Bateman going into my second year and just learning the position working through the offseason. So, definitely being a leader on our defense is a major goal for me this year and I’m just trying to do that every day.”

Surratt on Saturday morning. (UNC Athletics/Jeffrey Camarati)

Surratt Bowl I was played last season in Winston-Salem and originally that would have been the only time Chazz and Sage Surratt would have met on the football field in college. But with the revamped slate revealed last week, the Surratt brothers know they will square off one more time, though this game will be in Chapel Hill in a couple of months. “I called Sage, I think we’re going to get them this year playing at home. It will be a good battle. I know all our DBs are ready to play against them and we’re looking forward to the challenge this year.” *Surratt also said he never gave sitting out the season due to COVID concerns any thought. His mission is to win games - says the Heels can win every game - and show the NFL scouts how much he's improved.

Trey Morrison

Morrison is back at nickel this season, which he says is more his natural position. Joining him in that group are true freshman Ja’Qurious Conley, Welton Spottsville and Bryson Richardson. Spottsville was a wide receiver as a freshman last season but put on 15 pounds in the offseason and is now on defense. Richardson missed last season with an injury and Conley was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school. Morrison has been impressed with Conley. “JQ is looking really good. He’s really big – he’s a really big guy. He’s about 220, he’s huge, he can run.”

Trey Morrison during Saturday's practice. (UNC Athletics/Jeffrey Camarati)