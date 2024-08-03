CHAPEL HILL – Darwin Barlow knows North Carolina’s offense now.

That wasn’t entirely the case in the spring, he admits, and it made for a jagged period of adjustment for the veteran running back at his third school after transferring from Southern Cal to UNC last winter.

Carolina’s ground attack is more downfield, whereas the Trojans were more lateral, as was TCU when Barlow started his career with the Horned Frogs. So, an adjustment was needed, and it took some time. It also required regular meetings with offensive coaches.

For example, running backs coach Larry Porter laid it down for Barlow.

“He wanted to see me more committed, because in the spring, I did have a lot of mistakes,” Barlow admitted. “I should have known the playbook more like a sixth-year dude. I took the initiative I should hold myself accountable to get to know the offense more inside out.”

In an effort to gain full comfort with everything about Carolina’s offense, Barlow met with various coaches three times a week to fine-tune every single nuance of his role in the offense.

He did, and Barlow is running second or third behind Omarion Hampton in the backfield, depending on the rep, as he’s rotating with true freshman Davion Gause and senior Caleb Hood.

Barlow met with several members of the media following practice Saturday. In addition to adjusting to the offense, he also spoke about taking care of Nate McCollum’s dog, the offense’s identity this season, and he got emotional responding to a question about how difficult it got last season at USC.

The video of Barlow’s Q&A session is above and some notes and quotes are below, beginning with some of his stats:





*2023 season: 22 snaps; 8 carries for 81 yards; 1 TD; 3runs 10+ yards; 4 first downs; 42 yards after contact.

*College career: 501 snaps; 181 carries for 993 yards; 1 TDs; 58 first downs; 26 runs 10+ yards; 632 yards after contact; 18 receptions for 120 yards; 3 KO returns for 43 yards.





*Barlow gave a few reasons in the spring why he chose UNC even though it returned one of the top players at his position in the nation. He said getting involved in media after football is a goal, also the opportunity to play for a legend, and being from Texas, was also a big selling point.

He also understood he’d be behind Omarion Hampton, who ran for 1,504 yards and was named All-America last season. But that didn’t turn him off from being a Tar Heel. Barlow has embraced having a role and competition.

“Coming in, fall camp, showing what I can do, showing my role on this team,” Barlow said. “(Running backs) Coach (Larry) Porter gave us, before the season started, he wanted us to write out our goals. And one of my big goals was to come in every day and compete to be the best running back in the room.

“Here at North Carolina, the running back bar is high already; all-American in the room… Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, all these, it’s a great running back room. I know if I try to come in and be the best running back in the room every day the rest will work out for itself.”

*If Barlow sat down right now to take a test about the offense, he’d get an A+, right?

“A hundred percent,” he replied, smiling.

*When speaking about having so many meetings with coaches, Barlow made reference to, “Coach Means.” Natrone Means has been with the program for a few years, but some of the older UNC fans might chuckle at the “Coach Means,” stuff.

To them, he’s former star Carolina running back Natrone Means, who was granted two unique nicknames when playing in the NFL: Natron Bomb; and Natrone Means Business.

So, the question begged, has Barlow ever seen “Coach Means” do his thing on the field?

“Before he had me on my official visit, he told me to go watch his film,” Barlo said, laughing. “I watched it and I got back with him about it.”

*Barlow acknowledged he had a tough time last season at USC, and was asked a great question about football not being fun for him, and if he’s finding that fun again at Carolina. His response genuinely reflected those difficult times, how much of a personal challenge it was, and got emotional. He also gave praise to Jesus Christ, saying He has been vital in getting through this.

“Yeah, that’s what I would say,” Barlow said, agreeing that he lost some of the fun of the sport. “That’s why I’m thankful for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ because without Him; like I was going through some tough times at some point.

“Just always trying to believe in myself even though I may not have been getting the time that I wanted on the field, or just putting in all those hours and not getting no results.

“I’m thankful (that) each day I wake up and I just Him to help me get better each and every day. And that’s why I’m glad that Coach Mack Brown and Coach Porter took me in, because I was in some dark places at times. And I’m thankful for my family helping me get through that.

“And I just want to say never giving up, always having that mindset. It’s a new day and new opportunity. And I’m thankful for the guys on this team for accepting me and helping me earn a role on this team knowing nothing’s ever given.

“I’m just thankful for that because here, it’s been amazing, and I would say that how I’ve gotten through it is keeping my eyes on the cross and God giving me the will and energy and happiness to continue to go.”



