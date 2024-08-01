CHAPEL HILL – By the time North Carolina’s football season ended last year, John Copenhaver alone was a walking M.A.S.H. unit.

He broke a hand on the first series of the season against South Carolina, approximately three hours before catching a key touchdown pass, and eventually injured his right shoulder and had a stress fracture in his right foot.

Three injuries and three surgeries, all done after the season, meant Copenhaver didn’t have much use of is right side, and obviously couldn’t drive. Roommates drove him around for a couple of months. He rode a one-legged scooter, couldn’t type with his right hand, and was so out of sorts, the senior tight end had to use the remote control for his television with his left hand.

“A lot of doctors’ notes,” Copenhaver joked about not being able to fend much for himself during the recovery period. “Everything I was doing was a little difficult.”

What did he do for the roommates who served as his personal chauffeur?

“It was kind of on their time,” he said. “‘Just let me know when you’re leaving’ and I’d scooter my way out.”

Copenhaver is healthy now, though he has a nasty scar on his right hand to show for it. And he is ready for the season, hoping the bang-ups are minimized.

He met with the media Wednesday night following the Tar Heels’ third practice of fall camp to discuss those injuries and the process back to full health, and much more. Below are notes and quotes from some of what he said, plus his college stats:





*2023 season: 513 snaps; 18 receptions (26 targets); 279 yards; 4 TDs; 15 first downs; 1 drop; 155 yards after the catch; PFF 62.1.

*College career: 976 snaps; 35 receptions (49 targets); 510 yards; 5 TDs; 26 first downs; 1 drop; 306 yards after the catch.





*Max Johnson may end up winning the starting quarterback job for the Tar Heels, and if he does, he will throw some passes to his brother, Jake, who also transferred to UNC from Texas A&M last winter. Jake caught 25 passes for the Aggie, and joins one of the best tight end rooms in the nation, with Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit also in there. Copenhaver appreciates what Johnson brings to the group.

“I think he’s a great mix between Bryson and I,” Copenhaver said. “He’s a good physical blocker, and he can also go out there and catch some balls. He’s a great addition to our tight end room, and Coach (Freddie) Kitchens has been coaching him up since January when he got here. I’m super glad that he’s joined us.”

*Speaking of Max Johnson, who is a lefthanded passer, Copenhaver says there was an adjustment to catching his passes. Different spin?

“Yeah, if you run a deep ball and (it’s) over the shoulder,” he said. “But anywhere else, not really.”

*Copenhaver was the team’s best ping pong player last year, though sometimes Drake Maye got the best of him. But the Johnson brothers in Chapel Hill now, and Copenhaver is a distant second, he says.

“The Johnson brothers have got my number so far, so I need to pick it up,” he said, smiling.

*Copenhaver also spoke about the quarterback battle; what to expect from the team as a whole, plus the offense this season; the many playmakers the Heels have on offense; and more.



