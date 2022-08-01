Fall Camp Report, Day 4: Offense (E. Green & D.J. Jones)

Here are videos of both of their interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Monday’s interviews were very interesting, as sophomore running back Elijah Green met with the media for the first time in his UNC career, and junior running back D.J. Jones met with the media for one of his few appearances, as well. They spoke about the growth in their games – Green learning about being a part of the passing game, Jones dealing with a series of injuries – about the battles in the running backs room, and more.

The Tar Heels worked out wearing shoulder pads and helmets Monday. The team will not practice Tuesday, but they return Wednesday, and will be in full pads Thursday.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its fourth football practice of fall camp Monday morning, and afterward four Tar Heels fielded questions from the media at the Koman Practice Complex.

A 6-foot, 205-pound running back, Green hasn’t played much yet as he enters his third season at UNC. He ran the ball 11 times for 39 yards last season, and has played 26 snaps the last two seasons. Overall, Green has run the ball 21 times for 94 yards.

*One of the things Green had to learn when he arrived at UNC was to play in a pass-oriented offense, which wasn’t the case for him in high school at Blessed Trinity in Roswell, GA. Green says learning that part of the game was a challenge and took some time.

“It was a tough process, I’m not gonna lie,” he said, smiling. “Coming in from an I-formation offense in high school, I didn’t catch a ball all of high school, and then you get to college in this air raid different-type of offense, it was a big adjustment, and I was and skelly and everything.

“Honestly, I got a quarterback every single day after practice and I’m throwing, trying to catch a hundred balls, getting on the jugs every single day. I’m still doing that to this point. Just trying to better myself and work with (quarterbacks) Drake (Maye), Jacolby (Criswell), Conner (Harrell), Russell (Tabor) and (Jefferson) Boaz, trying to get with those guys.

“I’ve got to continue to work on it, I’m not there yet, so just to continue to get better and be the best player I can be.”

*What about the pass protection? That is a challenge for running backs that played in passing attacks in high school, but as Green said, he didn’t at all.

“Pass protection is a big adjustment as well, just learning the different schemes that we have in our offense,” he said. “And that’s another thing I didn’t do much of – blocking. So, just work with Coach (Larry) Porter every single day, and work with other running backs, learning from guys like British, who have that kind of experience.

“Watching film, and that’s the kind of thing you’ve got to do, especially as a younger guy trying to adjust to get low and block those guys.”

*The running back room might be the most interesting one over the next month, as six talented Tar Heels are battling for roles in the rotation. Green is one of those players, and says

“The competition has been great,” Green said. “We’re all working every single day, and the fact that we have so many good guys in the running back room, we get each other better every single day. You see a guy break out a run, and you say, ‘Man, I’ve got to do that.’ It’s gonna push me to go harder and push me to get better.

“Honestly, it’s really good that we have that competition and so many guys that can carry the ball. That’s what you want in the running back room.”

*Competition makes one better, all athletes say, but is it a bit tense or stressful jockeying for one of those spots in the rotation?

“Honestly, we’re all just trying to have fun with it,” Green said. “Just do everything that we can every single day, work hard. And whoever is that number one-two-three, that’s wat it is; those are the people that deserve to be in. We’re just trying to work every single day to separate ourselves and put ourselves in that position to be in that one-two-three.”