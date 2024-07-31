CHAPEL HILL – Des Evans isn’t as shy as he was when the Sanford, NC, native arrived at North Carolina as a true freshman more than four years ago.

He didn’t say much then, but he does now. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Evans is no longer a stealth giant off the field, and he hopes to have a loud presence on it in this, his final season as a Tar Heel.

He has matured, gained perspective, learned to navigate tough stretches, and is much more comfortable taking questions from the media, as he did Wednesday night following UNC’s third practice of fall camp.

“God isn’t going to give you things if you ain’t work for it,” Evans said. “I had to understand what I wanted, and that’s what I’m doing right now. I’m just learning. That’s all.”

Learning a variety of life lessons, including enhancing his game as a defensive end with hopes of turning himself into an NFL player. With season five at UNC now here, Evans comfortable shared his perspectives on himself, his game, and why the new scheme and approach on defense is better for everyone on that side of the ball.

In speaking favorably for new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, Evans offered a shaded criticism of former coordinator Gene Chizik. It was an interesting exchange he had with the media, and was a bit thoughtful. No spite, just a sense Evans believes he’s in the best situation yet as a Tar Heel.

Evans fielded questions for nearly 11 minutes, and had a lot to say that should interest Carolina fans, as noted below following his college stats:





*2023 season: 578 snaps; 33 tackles; 5 TFLs; 3 sacks; 5 PBU; 17 hurries; 19 STOPs; PFF 65.2.

*Career stats: 1,344 snaps; 86 tackles; 10.5 TFLs; 4.0 sacks; 35 hurries; 46 STOPs.





*The defensive Tar Heels we spoke to in the spring were still getting used to first-year coordinator Geoff Collins’ defensive approach and personality, which some say, with a smile, is a bit on the crazy side. Now that fall camp is here, and the opener is four weeks away, they’ve opened up even more. Evans went a few paces deeper into why the players see Collins as an upgrade over former coordinator Gene Chizik.

“It’s different,” Evans said. “It’s better for everybody, man, for real. I’m not going to lie. For me, for my group, for everybody the defense… Everybody’s playing around having a good time enjoying what they doing.”

*For the sake of clarity, Evans was asked if they “didn’t do that last year.”

His reply: “With the players that we have on the team right now, it’s a lot of talent. And as a coach, you aren’t supposed to, like, not let your players play. You’re supposed to let your players play. Have some freedom. And this year I feel Coach Collins will do that.”

In other words, the defensive approach will be less systematic than it was under Chizik. No square pegs in round holes.

*As a defensive end, Evans has also gotten some work at the Rush position, which was called “star” under Chizik. The role involves being off the line of scrimmage sometimes, doing some pass coverage on occasion, and by Collins’ desire to get havoc wreakers on the field, Evans could find himself lining up in a variety of ways.

In addition, a difference he sees with Ted Monachino as the defensive line coach this season is how he’s dealt with. In his words:

“Last year, my coach used to critique everything that I did,” Evans said. “I used to be thinking about what he said during the play, and you can’t play football like that. You can’t play fast if you’re thinking about stuff.”

He said Monachino says he won’t over-coach them, he will always keep it simple. That helps players go at it with a clearer head.

*Carolina has a talented pass-rushing duo at end in Evans and Beau Atkinson. Evans has only graced his potential, not fully tapping it yet, and Atkinson nicked it quite a few times last fall. Now, they are ready to take it up a notch, Evans says, before praising Atkinson.

“He works very hard,” Evans said. “He’s dedicated. “He’s going to be one of the top pass rushers to come through UNC, for real. I see that. I’m not going to lie. Me and him work every day after workouts with hands. He tells me what he wants to do… He’s got goals, and I see him work at it every day.”

*In addition, Evans also discussed his motor and if it’s changed since he arrived, how he’s come out of a shell, personal goals for this season, and much more.