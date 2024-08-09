CHAPEL HILL – August 2024 is much different for Will Hardy than August 2023 was.

He’s healthy now and feels great physically. This time a year ago, he was wearing a red jersey in practice usually standing off to the side doing very little.

Handling his ailments and time were all that Hardy had, and it was extremely frustrating.

“I’ve had a lot of shoulder issues,” Hardy said Wednesday, following North Carolina’s eighth practice of fall camp. “(I) haven’t missed a ton of games, which has been fortunate, but missing the offseason does affect how you play in games.

“I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been, and feel the fastest and the strongest, quickest I’ve ever been. Playing the best football I ever have right now.”

Hardy played 77 fewer snaps as a sophomore than he did as a true freshman, almost exclusively because of the injuries. He said falling behind made it seem like he never truly caught up.

Even in the spring, Hardy wore a yellow jersey, including in the spring game. He just couldn’t unleash himself until recently. Red jersey, then yellow jersey, Hardy wants nothing to do with either ever again.

“I told them to burn the yellow jersey,” he joked, noting when he was finally informed he no longer had any physical restrictions. It’s ugly, it’s just ugly.”

Hardy wears the white defensive jerseys every day now and has regularly worked with the starters. He will be in the rotation, at the very least.

Hardy met with a few members of the media following practice Wednesday, and here are some notes and quotes from what he had to say, beginning with some of his stats:





*2023 stats: 246 snaps; 22 tackles; 1 TFL; 1 fumble recovery; 8 STOPs; 1 PBU; 10 targets allowing 7 receptions for 100 yards and no TDs; 1 punt return for 11 yards.

*College stats: 569 snaps; 60 tackles; 1 TFL; 1 interception; 2 fumble recoveries; 1 forced fumble; 1 Hurry; 14 STOPs; 31 targets allowing 22 receptions for 257 yards and 1 TD; 3 punt returns for 61 yards.





*When the Tar Heels explain first-year defensive coordinator Geoff Collins’ defense, they always bring up the many disguises that are a major part of the scheme. Hardy has been so impressed by the disguise designs and the unit’s implementation, that it shows out big time on film.

“I turn on the tape and sometimes I can’t even tell what play we’re about the run just because of the way we disguise things.”





*Hardy, who is from Lawrenceville, GA, was recruited by Georgia Tech when Collins was the head coach of the Yellow Jackets. Hardy recalled the recruitment.

“The last time I talked to Collins was in a home visit at my house. They were recruiting me pretty hard. He came over to my house, and I loved it when he was there. Just loved his energy, his passion for the game. Obviously, he was the head coach there, now he’s the DC.

“So, when I saw that he got the job, I was really excited.”





*DeAndre Boykins had a quality season starting at star two years ago, but he missed last year with a knee injury. He’s back now and is healthy, but is at safety, not star. Collins says Boykins will cross-train some at star, but nearly midway through fall camp, he hadn’t done so yet. Hardy is okay with that, as he knows Boykins bolsters the back of the defense.

“It’s been good to see DeAndre get back healthy. He was an amazing player. I show up as a freshman, he was a great player as a sophomore. (It’s) really unfortunate he missed all last year. I said to him the other day, ‘I can tell you’re back.’

“He seems like the same guy he was, which is really cool to see.”