PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fall Camp Report: Hardy is Healthy, Plus he Talks Boykins, Cost and More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL29kY1QzQ1FZbGdVP3NpPTlVWVVnN1REZXBfcVhHa3o/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

CHAPEL HILL – August 2024 is much different for Will Hardy than August 2023 was.

He’s healthy now and feels great physically. This time a year ago, he was wearing a red jersey in practice usually standing off to the side doing very little.

Handling his ailments and time were all that Hardy had, and it was extremely frustrating.

“I’ve had a lot of shoulder issues,” Hardy said Wednesday, following North Carolina’s eighth practice of fall camp. “(I) haven’t missed a ton of games, which has been fortunate, but missing the offseason does affect how you play in games.

“I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been, and feel the fastest and the strongest, quickest I’ve ever been. Playing the best football I ever have right now.”

Hardy played 77 fewer snaps as a sophomore than he did as a true freshman, almost exclusively because of the injuries. He said falling behind made it seem like he never truly caught up.

Even in the spring, Hardy wore a yellow jersey, including in the spring game. He just couldn’t unleash himself until recently. Red jersey, then yellow jersey, Hardy wants nothing to do with either ever again.

“I told them to burn the yellow jersey,” he joked, noting when he was finally informed he no longer had any physical restrictions. It’s ugly, it’s just ugly.”

Hardy wears the white defensive jerseys every day now and has regularly worked with the starters. He will be in the rotation, at the very least.

Hardy met with a few members of the media following practice Wednesday, and here are some notes and quotes from what he had to say, beginning with some of his stats:


*2023 stats: 246 snaps; 22 tackles; 1 TFL; 1 fumble recovery; 8 STOPs; 1 PBU; 10 targets allowing 7 receptions for 100 yards and no TDs; 1 punt return for 11 yards.

*College stats: 569 snaps; 60 tackles; 1 TFL; 1 interception; 2 fumble recoveries; 1 forced fumble; 1 Hurry; 14 STOPs; 31 targets allowing 22 receptions for 257 yards and 1 TD; 3 punt returns for 61 yards.


*When the Tar Heels explain first-year defensive coordinator Geoff Collins’ defense, they always bring up the many disguises that are a major part of the scheme. Hardy has been so impressed by the disguise designs and the unit’s implementation, that it shows out big time on film.

“I turn on the tape and sometimes I can’t even tell what play we’re about the run just because of the way we disguise things.”


*Hardy, who is from Lawrenceville, GA, was recruited by Georgia Tech when Collins was the head coach of the Yellow Jackets. Hardy recalled the recruitment.

“The last time I talked to Collins was in a home visit at my house. They were recruiting me pretty hard. He came over to my house, and I loved it when he was there. Just loved his energy, his passion for the game. Obviously, he was the head coach there, now he’s the DC.

“So, when I saw that he got the job, I was really excited.”


*DeAndre Boykins had a quality season starting at star two years ago, but he missed last year with a knee injury. He’s back now and is healthy, but is at safety, not star. Collins says Boykins will cross-train some at star, but nearly midway through fall camp, he hadn’t done so yet. Hardy is okay with that, as he knows Boykins bolsters the back of the defense.

“It’s been good to see DeAndre get back healthy. He was an amazing player. I show up as a freshman, he was a great player as a sophomore. (It’s) really unfortunate he missed all last year. I said to him the other day, ‘I can tell you’re back.’

“He seems like the same guy he was, which is really cool to see.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2ZhbGwtY2FtcC1yZXBvcnQtaGFyZHktaXMtaGVhbHRo eS1wbHVzLWhlLXRhbGtzLWJveWtpbnMtY29zdC1hbmQtbW9yZSIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9y dGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZhbGwtY2FtcC1yZXBv cnQtaGFyZHktaXMtaGVhbHRoeS1wbHVzLWhlLXRhbGtzLWJveWtpbnMtY29z dC1hbmQtbW9yZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==