CHAPEL HILL – After spending last season playing the star position, Alijah Huzzie us back where he’s most comfortable, and where he may have an NFL future.

He transferred from East Tennessee State to UNC bringing with him a reputation as a terrific cover cornerback with a knack for finding and grabbing the ball. But when DeAndre Boykins was lost for the season during training camp last August, Huzzie was moved to that spot, and played there with the exception of only 69 snaps, when he played a tab bit at corner.

So, in a way, this will be his first go at the power conference level as an every down corner. He has a chance now to who that side of his game to the NFL.

“They didn’t really see me at corner last season, but I’ve just got a lot to prove to myself; I’ve got a lot to prove in general...,” Huzzie said Wednesday night after UNC’s third practice of fall camp. “Yeah, I think it’s a proving season.”

Huzzie fielded questions for ten minutes about a variety of things regarding himself and the defense. Below are some notes and quotes from what he said, but first are some of his stats:





*2023 season: 727 snaps; 42 tackles; 3 interceptions; 6 PBU; 11 STOPs; 63 targets allowing 35 receptions for 355 yards, 2 TDs, PFF 73.3.

*College career: Including three seasons at East Tennessee State, 2,858 snaps; 15 interceptions; 33 PBU; 64 STOPs; 291 targets allowing 181 receptions for 2,107 yards, and 11 TDs.





*So, with Huzzie at one corner and (almost) 6-foot-2 Marcus Allen at the other corner spot, Carolina has perhaps its best tandem on the edges there it’s had in some time. Huzzie says big things are coming.

“I think we can be lockdown corners on both sides of the field,” Huzzie said. “It don’t matter who you throw, I think we’re going to be very productive at the point of attack, and I think we’re going to be very successful this year.”

*He said the added weight Allen has put on already shows on the field.

“He’s able to shock the receivers off the line and not get pushed by,” Huzzie said. “Just being able to maintain his ground. He’s not more so like flimsy… He’s more strong and compact.”

*Huzzie said he’s strictly a corner right now and isn’t getting any reps at star, but could get some later in fall camp.

*Huzzie and the other defensive players cannot say enough positive things about first-year defensive coordinator Geoff Collins.

“I love the way he runs it,” Huzzie said. “He’s really aggressive, and he wants to get at the quarterback bringing pressures and letting us have fun and don’t think in the backfield, just play ball.”

*In addition, Huzzie said he’s returning punts again, this is a key year for him to show the NFL what he can do, he discussed the bond on defense, who the vocal leaders are on that side of the ball, and the challenges with communication when applying more disguises in pre-snap.



