CHAPEL HILL – Some time down the road in J.J. Jones’ life, he’s going to be on the other side of the question-and-answer sessions he’s taken part in as a Tar Heel the last few years.

After the senior wide receiver’s football career ends, he wants to work in the media. He actually has some experience with it, including last week at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Jones has big dreams and clearly considerable talent.

Articulate, smart, a sense of humor, and a look for television broadcasting, Jones checks a lot of boxes there, as he does on the football field.

Carolina’s leading receiver last season with 46 catches, he’s also its leader in mic work. For example, a year ago Jones did a fun piece about his teammates taking ice baths during fall camp. Another is on the way soon. He’s got TV written all over him.

“I love the whole (ESPN) College GameDay crew,” Jones said following UNC’s practice Wednesday night, its third of fall camp. “Being on that desk is actually one of my dream jobs. That or the ACC Network.”

ACC Network football analyst Eric MacLain interviewed Jones about his media experience in Charlotte, but also some football. It was a highlight moment for Jones, given how he views MacLain.

“I love Eric, he’s been a big role model of mine for a long time,” Jones said. “He’s such a good guy to listen to and talk to. He gives me all the pointers that I need. Being able to talk with him was a big thing.”

The senior wide receiver from Myrtle Beach fielded questions for about 13 minutes, and much was about the current team, not just his aspiring broadcasting career. Much more on all of that is below, but first some of his stats:





*2023 season: 822 snaps; 46 receptions (64 targets); 711 yards; 3 TDs; 30 first downs; 132 yards after the catch; PFF 65.0.

*College career: 1,686 snaps; 74 receptions (121 targets); 1,212 yards; 5 TDs; 49 first downs; 265 yards after the catch.





*The Tar Heels were picked by the media to finish eighth in the ACC this season out of 17 teams. But he’s not worried. If anything, it might serve as some fuel for the team.

“I think we’re a very underrated group,” Jones said. “I know we had a lot of key guys who left for the draft, but we have a lot of young guys and a lot of transfers that are going to come in and make an impact right away.

“So, (we have) a chip on our shoulder. I feel like the past three or four years since I’ve been here, we’ve been rated pretty highly and we haven’t been able to come out on top and be as anticipated the way you’re supposed to. But I feel like with a chip on our shoulder being (picked) eighth gives us perspective. And there’s no pressure on us.”

*Carolina’s depth at wide receiver is undeniable. The young players are extremely talented, and the older ones have natural gifts and plenty of experience. Jones sees a wealth of players being involved in moving the ball.

“I think the ball’s going to get spread around a lot more this year,” Jones said. “I know it did last year, but especially with the depth in the wide receiver room and the tight end, there’s a lot of guys who can make plays.

“We already have a guy in (running back) Omarion (Hampton) who’s gonna get his carries, the bulk load of carries the rest of the season. But like I said, there’s a lot of people going to make a lot of different plays, which I’m excited to see.”

*Jones sees a lot of short passes to the many playmakers giving them chances to do things in space. He can see the Heels playing off the run game with linebackers having to stay tight with respect to Hampton, thus opening some interesting quick-game options for the offense.

“Everyone’s scared of Omarion,” he said. “I know everyone’s going to be plotting around him and wanting to stop the run game, so that opens up the game for us. So, it’ll be a lot of one-on-one matches. I anticipate that.”

*In addition, Jones also gave his take of the QB battle, that this is the deepest group of playmakers UNC has had since he arrived, being an older player teaching the young guys, and much more.



