CHAPEL HILL – One thing has become clear along North Carolina’s offensive line: Willie Lampkin is its spokesman.

And in truth, he may be one of the top few spokesmen for the entire football team.

Lampkin is a truth speaker, though he’s quite optimistic. He is aware of everything going on with the team, unlike at times players often only know a lot about what’s going on within their position groups. Not Lampkin.

As an example, when he met with several members of the media Tuesday night following the Tar Heels’ second practice of fall camp, he spent a couple of minutes discussing true freshmen receivers Alex Taylor and Jordan Shipp. That’s just how tuned in Lampkin is.

So, when asked about all this talk around the team suggesting the offensive line will be better than last season, Lampkin didn’t hesitate in backing up the projection. And, he’s a pretty good source given the senior guard is the only returning starter up front.

“Honestly, I feel like this group is younger… with Howard (Sampson), Big Trey (Trevyon Green), Malik (McGowan), they’re actually getting a shot this year. And with that, we’re motivated this year and we want to be great. And we feel like are the heart and soul of the team on offense.”

What’s interesting is the group, as well as other teammates, have spoken about having chemistry. They are friends off the field, and it has translated to on the field. Yet, much of the line is comprised of guys that came from other schools.

Lampkin played three years at Coastal Carolina before transferring to UNC in the winter following the 2022 campaign, starting Austin Blaske transferred last winter from Georgia, Sampson came from North Texas where he barely played, Jakiah Lewftwich (Georgia Tech) and Zach Greenberg (Division III Muhlenberg College) just arrived in June.

UNC Coach Mack Brown says the o-line is already eight deep, and thinks it can go nine deep by the time the Tar Heels open the season at Minnesota on August 29. Thus, half of they current eight have never suited up in a real game for Carolina.

“We get work in Saturdays (during OTAs) within our program,” Lampkin said. “During the week, we work out, train together, we talk together, eat food together, hang out together. We’ve just been tight knit. Hanging out as the offensive line as one.”

Lampkin has admitted many times he had a massive chip on his shoulders when he arrived from Coastal Carolina. At just 5-foot-11 and 290 pounds, he’s nothing close to the prototype at the Power 4 level. But he was the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022, but still fights for respect.

He said with many of the other guys arriving at the ACC level having sort of come through the side door, they also have massive chips fueling them.





Here are a few more topics Lampkin hit on:

*Staying on the offensive line and why they will be improved, Lampkin said they are, “bigger, faster, stronger. Bigger at tackle, bigger at guard, at center. I wouldn’t say (we have) as much experience as those other guys, but I feel like we have that fight.”

*Omarion Hampton ran for 1,504 yards last season and was named to many All-American teams. Lampkin and the o-linemen take pride in having the challenge at leading the way for him to have another terrific season. Lampkin calls him the best running back in the nation, and it’s their job to pave the way.

*Lampkin’s height actually helps him quite often, especially with respect to get under the pads of a defensive lineman. He did that in Monday’s practice to Jahvaree Ritzie (pad level that is since they weren’t wearing actual pads), and did so last season.

In run blocking, especially, offensive linemen try to get under the pads to upright the defender allowing them to more easily turn and move the player in a manner aiding where the ball is going. Lampkin said he can sense at times when opponents are frustrated because he gets in their grill and is hard for them to shake him off.