Fall Camp Report, Practice 10: Defense (Chapman & Boykins)

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 10th practice of fall camp Tuesday morning, and afterward, Tar Heels defensive players Don Chapman and DeAndre Boykins met with the media via zoom to field questions about themselves, their position groups, Gene Chizik, and more.

Chapman has played a lot of football at UNC when he’s been healthy, which was an issue for him last season. He appeared in just eight games, though the San Diego native logged 376 snaps in the process.

In three seasons, Chapman has played in 32 contests, starting 19 times. In all, he has played 1,326 snaps, recorded 104 tackles, three sacks, has three interceptions, three forced fumbles, seven PBUs, and 29 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures by opposing offenses, as graded by PFF.

*One of the themes throughout camp has been improved communication under Gene Chizik, in part because things are simpler. There won’t be just a couple of voices out there barking in pre-snap, but order will be improved because the understanding is better and options minimized.

“I feel like we shrunk the playbook a little bit,” Chapman said. “It’s not what the offense does, it’s about what we do. We’re out here working on our checks, making sure we have a check for everything. It’s more so us playing our defense and playing fast instead of thinking on every call, or if they do this we’ve got to change the call.

“That’s the big difference, I’d say Coach Chiz and (Charlton) Warren bring. It’s a lot simpler, and every call has a check for everything that can show up.”

*Everyone in the secondary is responsible for calling the checks out, unlike a year ago. So if a safety made a poor call, especially with the confusion of multiple sets coming in from the sideline, chaos sometimes ensued.

“Last year, it was mainly on the safeties, but this year everybody plays a role,” Chapman said. “There’s calls the corners have to make with their checks with the stars, we’ve got to make checks with the stars and the corners. So, it’s a collective; it’s more collective than it was last year.”

*But what happens if Chapman sees something different than Tony Grimes or any of the corners, or one of the stars? Whose call stands?

“Certain calls, if it’s something that affects more than them, I overrule them, and certain calls they overrule me,” Chapman replied.

*Chapman has lined up at corner and nickel some before, though mostly safety. This season, he is mainly back at safety.

“I’ve been at safety a lot, but I still take some reps at star,” he said. “It really just depends. We all move around right now.”