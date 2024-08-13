PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Fall Camp Report: Sampson Becoming a Starter, Deep RB Room and More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
CHAPEL HILL – In a short period of time, Howard Sampson went from North Texas transfer with little experience to starter at North Carolina, which has produced top 12 offenses for each of the last five seasons.

This under-the-radar development at UNC has been one of the more intriguing storylines go back to last winter when Sampson arrived.

A 3-star prospect in high school, among Sampson’s noteworthy offers were from Texas Tech. Texas State and some FCS schools. That’s it.

He appeared in two games at UNT, getting 44 snaps, including 39 against UAB. He graded out at 76.8 combined in the two games.

In 40 run block plays, Sampson earned a 73.9 grade. In 43 pass block snaps, he earned a 75.2 grade, allowing two sacks and no other hurries. Sampson played left tackle for all 83 snaps. He played four snaps in 2022 and took a redshirt. So, he has three years of eligibility with the Tar Heels.

Now, he’s UNC’s starting left offensive tackle, and it appears he has a strong hold on the position and will open the season at Minnesota at Carolina’s starter there.

Sampson met with a few members of the media following practice Monday to discuss his process at Carolina, the unit, and some teammates. Above is the full video of the Q&A session, and below are some notes and pulled quotes:


*Sampson was recruited to North Texas by current UNC offensive line coach Randy Clements. So, how has Sampson changed from that point to now where he’s starting in the ACC?

“I feel like that’s the biggest part, mentally. Going against dudes like Kaimon Rucker and Beau (Atkinson) and Des (Evans) every day has helped me mature mentally. As far as camp, going against the guys I’m going against… every day is game day here, so I feel like that’s the biggest part.”

*In January, just weeks after arriving in Chapel Hill, Sampson told THI he viewed coming to UNC as him being a project, he was in no hurry because it was about getting better every day and eventually finding a spot. Yet, he was starting at left tackle almost from day one of spring practice.

So, he’s not a project anymore, and discussed that process.

“Every day’s a process. Coach Clements, he’s big on thinking small and (that) every day is still the process of (improving), still contributing, still having a role. I’m just thinking small within a day, within a rep, just thinking small.”

*One constant this month has been any time someone mentions Omarion Hampton and the ground attack, players or coaches quickly note the other backs in that room. Sampson went right to it when asked about the running game.

“It isn’t just Omarion, that whole running back room is just outrageous. That’s a lot of talent back there. They make our job real easy, we make theirs way easier, too. I’m looking forward to the run game this year. It’s going to be a show for sure.”

*Clements said Monday that Sampson has a high level of “meanness and nastiness” to his game, to which Sampson discussed.

“I feel like for any offensive lineman you’ve got to have a chip on your shoulder. You’ve got to think about it, those d-ends, they coming to make you look horrible… So, you’ve got to have a chip on your shoulder, an edge to be ready for that.”

*Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich arrived at UNC in June and is now the primary backup to Sampson at left tackle and Trevyon Green at right tackle, plus he’s getting in some work at left guard. His presence has elevated the competitiveness along the o-line, especially for the tackles.

“He likes to finish. He runs off the ball, good athlete, big dude, too. He just made it more competitive. He obviously wanted to come in and take somebody’s spot… It just made everybody work harder.”


