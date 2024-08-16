PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Fall Camp Report: Thigpen on His Room, Campbell, LaValle, Echols and More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
CHAPEL HILL – One room that has been built up in recent years is at linebacker, as North Carolina now has quite a few players that are legitimate college linebackers.

A thin position even two years ago, an influx of youth has bolstered the room. Of the eight linebackers on scholarship, seven are sophomores or freshmen; redshirt or true. No juniors are in the room, and the lone senior is Power Echols, who will be off to the NFL after this season.

So, UNC Linebackers Coach Tommy Thigpen has plenty to work with in his group, but most of the players are still a bit raw.

That is why true sophomore Amare Campbell breaking his right hand and missing time has created an interesting situation for Thigpen. As talented and ready as Campbell is, even though he played just 128 snaps last season and doesn’t turn 19 until August 29, which is the same day the Tar Heels open their season at Minnesota, he still lacked much experience. The guys behind him have even less.

So, Thigpen has been working in different players into the starting spot alongside Echols looking to find the right person to fill the void of not having Campbell.

Now, Campbell could still play against the Golden Gophers, that has not been ruled out, but there’s a chance he doesn’t play. If that’s the case, who gets the start in his place?

We spoke with Thigpen following practice Thursday about this. Above is video of the interview, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:


*Campbell played 128 snaps last season, including starting against West Virginia in the bowl game. He had 14 tackles,2.5 TFLs, one sack, 11 STOPs, had an interception, and earned a season grade of 67.8 by PFF.

*So, where do things stand in the competition to fill the Campbell void?

“We’re playing about four or five guys right now because AC (Campbell) went down with the hand, but he’ll be back in a couple of weeks. Then we’ve had a couple of growing deals with hamstrings. But Power’s been in there every day, Caleb LaVallee is having a good camp. Cade’s (Law) is having a good camp.

“We’re trying to get our younger guys just to start to mature a lot faster… just got to get them to mature. They’re getting valuable reps right now.”

*The eight scholarship players in the room are: Power Echols, Cade Law, Michael Short, Amare Campbell, Caleb LaVallee, Crews Law, Ashton Woods, and Evan Bennett.

*Several have stood out more than the others, though, Thigpen says.

“Caleb LaVallee and Cade Law are doing a really good job. We’re looking for who can relieve Power when Power gets tired, and who can take some of those reps off him. It’s a good battle between those two right now. And then even at the Mike position, we’ve got Michael Short and we’ve got Ashton Woods, who’s a young guy. And both of those young guys are competing.”

*Thigpen clarified saying “two weeks” for Campbell saying he means this week and next week, which would put him on track for the opener. But no guarantees have been given.

*Before the injury, Campbell’s play in camp was generating plenty of chatter. We spoke with him last week, and he was highly confident he was ready for such a big role. Thigpen discussed Campbell’s progress,

“He’s the guy, he’s the guy. He’s tough and probably one of the most cerebral. He kind of reminds me of Jeremiah Gemmel, a young man that we had; just super smart, football savvy, super tough, and knows football, and is really coming into his own.

“So, (he) had a little setback. But he plays the game in his mind a lot.”

*Thigpen spoke about needing to go two deep at both linebacker spots, but that has been said for a while and hasn’t happened. Is this a case where he must force himself to play reserve and give an Echols or Campbell a series off from time to time?

“Part of it is right here where we are at the practice field; getting the coaches’ trust. You’ll keep haring coach (say) a lot, ‘gain our trust and you’ll play.’

“When it comes to a game, it’s not going to be 50/50, it’s not going to be that at all. It can be the Power Echols show, the Amare show, but if guys can come in here and take 10 or 15 reps off those guys in a 70 or 80-play duration of a game, that’ll be great for us.”


