WASHINGTON, DC – RJ Davis vividly remembers one of his more embarrassing moments as a child, but not at all with bitterness.

It was a shaping moment, and a connecting one.

Father and son. Basketball. An early path to stardom.

“He’s a part of it a lot,” North Carolina’s senior guard said about his father and him being named the ACC Player of the Year earlier this week. “He was always hard on me throughout my years growing up playing AAU and high school.

“I appreciate him doing that because it molded me into the player I am today. And I’ve felt that if I could deal with his criticism, I feel like I can deal with anyone’s criticism.”

The criticism came draped with love. Robert Davis wanted little RJ, then wearing goggles through third grade, to be all he could. But Robert understood the first steps on that path were getting RJ to believe it, too.

The frozen moment in time nestled into the recesses of RJ’s mind took place when he was eight or nine years old. He was in second grade, and had just played poorly in a game. So Robert , who scored 2,118 points playing at Mercy College back in the day, voiced his displeasure.

“He cursed me out in the parking lot in front of everyone,” RJ said. “I was pretty embarrassed that day.”

In being named the ACC’s top player this season, it marks a new moment in time for the 6-foot sharpshooter from White Plains, NY, one in which his dad’s critiques, the many do-it-agains, and the cuss words converged with an inner drive, a toughness, and the fine-tuned results of hard work by the pupil.

The way RJ tells it, there’s a deeper meaning to this acknowledgement of his performance over the last several months. Perhaps he has been aiming to appease his harshest and most vocal critic?

“I wouldn’t say please him, but more so him pushing me to a potential,” RJ said. “Because I think at times he believes in me more than I believe in myself. He just sees how great I can be, so he’s just trying to push me beyond my potential so I can be the best player I can be.”