The month of February was a busy month for the North Carolina coaching staff as they continue to evaluate prospective student-athletes to join their program. They are especially getting in early offers to the class of 2025 as well.

Currently, the Tar Heels have three class of 2024 verbal commitments from linebacker Evan Bennett and offensive linemen Desmond Jackson and Andew Rosinski.

THI has listed all those players offered by the Tar Heels and the main competition for them.