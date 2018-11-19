CHAPEL HILL – If Larry Fedora knows what his future is at North Carolina, he’s not showing his hand any and doesn’t plan on it.

The seventh-year UNC coach is laser-focused on preparing for Saturday’s contest against rival N.C. State, which is the last game of the season for the Tar Heels and could be his final game as the program’s leader.

Yes, he’s spoken to Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, but Fedora said that’s a regular thing between the coach and his boss, who hired him away from Southern Mississippi seven years ago.

“I talk to Bubba every week,” Fedora said Monday during his weekly press conference. “Every week Bubba and I sit down and talk about the game and what went on in the game and everything. It’s no different from every week throughout the entire season.”

Have any of the recent discussions been about Fedora’s future?

“No, we haven’t talked about anything other than the games at hand,” the coach replied.

The Tar Heels are 45-42 overall and 28-27 in Fedora’s tenure at the helm, and over the last two seasons they are 5-17 and have lost 20 of their last 26 games dating back to the tenth game of the 2016 season. UNC has just two wins over Power 5 opponents in the last 26 games, beating Pittsburgh twice, including earlier in the season.