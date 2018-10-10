CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora met with the media following Wednesday’s practice at Kenan Stadium to discuss his team’s preparation for Virginia Tech and THI’s report that Chazz Surratt is out for the season.

Here are some snippets from the interview session:

*Asked by another reporter about our report, though not noting THI, Fedora a predictable approach.

“No, I don’t have anything to say about it,” he said.

Asked if Surratt practiced Tuesday or Wednesday, Fedora remained consistent.

“I don’t have anything to say about it,” the coach said. “Do y’all wanna talk about anything else?”

*In addition, Fedora discussed what a huge opportunity Saturday is having Virginia Tech come in, a night game, national TV, and he said it’s sort of like starting a new season in some ways.

“This is probably the weirdest first seven weeks of a season that I’ve been involved in,” Fedora said.

*He also fielded questions about the defensive secondary, how the Tar Heels can stop the run better, and freshmen quarterbacks Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder.