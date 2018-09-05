CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora met with the media after practice Wednesday to discuss his team’s work this week moving on from the loss at California and looking ahead to Saturday’s game at East Carolina.

On how the team has responded to Saturday’s loss…

Good. We’ve had two really good practices. The guys have done a good of preparing to this point for ECU.





On cutting the cord to what happened made easier by how they played in the fourth quarter and building off that…

I don’t know if it’s any easier. When you don’t win a game it doesn’t really matter how you played. From that point on, it’s about what do we need to do to win. These do a good job of understanding, they’re critical of themselves. They watch the film, they know what’s going to be pointed out and they learn from it and move on.





On his concerns about ECU…

What concerns me is (ECU coach) Scottie (Montgomery) will have them ready to play, they’ll play hard, he’s always got his team prepared. Defensively, they’re playing really well. Offensively, they threw it all over the place – 66 throws – and did a really job of moving the ball up and down the field. And then the special teams, they were extremely sound throughout the entire game for a first game. And we all know they’re going to make their most improvement in between the first and second game. We’re going to have to go into Greenville and play a great game.





On the thing he most wants to see from the offense…

Just be consistent. Don’t try to do too much. You don’t have to do somebody else’s job, just do your, and if you do that things will work out just fine.





On what impressed him about Trey Morrison in the first game…

He’s a true freshman, number one, and he played at a high level the entire game. There were no mental mistakes from him, he did a great job communicating – guys around him did a great job of communicating with him. It wasn’t too big for him.





On what scenario would he choose to play Cade Fortin…

Well, you don’t really think I’d tell you that, do you? He’s got to be ready to play every single snap, so he’s preparing himself to be the guy, because he’s and ankle away from being the guy.





On if he could use Fortin in a close game or a blowout game or has he thought about that…

I’ve thought about everything, but I still wouldn’t tell you. I’m just telling you that we’re prepared to use him, yes. And we are preparing to use him in every game this season. So, I don’t really know how to answer what you’re saying. I’m not going to tell you what our game plan is, but yes, we are preparing to use him.





On if he could use Fortin in a situation where Nathan Elliott is struggling…

Sure we can. Yeah, no doubt. We could use him in any situation. We could use him if things are going good, we could use him if things are going bad. He’s our No. 2 guy, so he’s preparing himself to go as if he is the guy.





On something being made about what he said on a radio show that he doesn’t remember what happened last time UNC was at ECU (70-41 loss), does he really not remember?

That’s what I said.





Is that selective memory? You want to forget that and move on?

Selective memory, that’s probably a pretty good way of putting it. I remember what I want to remember and block out things that I want to block out.