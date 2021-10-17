This past weekend was a magical one for North Carolina Basketball fans. The first Late Night event in the Hubert Davis tenure was a rousing success. Not only did fans get to meet their new coach and team, but there was a commitment from Simeon Wilcher, who is the biggest get so far for Davis.

Potential future Tar Heels were alsoin attendance. Gregory Jackson kicked off his official visit Friday. Jarin Stevenson, the local 2024 prospect who has an offer, was also inside the Dean Dome.

With the commitment from Wilcher, all eyes are now on Jackson. The fellow 5-star is seen by some as the next piece of the puzzle for Davis. He recruitment has already taken on a blue blooded aura, and the UNC coaching staff had made no bones about it that he is a top tier priority.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Gregory's father, Bishop, on Sunday as the family drove back to Columbia, SC, from Chapel Hill.