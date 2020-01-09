CHAPEL HILL – The best thing for Armando Bacot moving forward is to not listen to the voice in his head that has nagged the freshman forward for the last month or so.

The voice, which surfaced sometime around North Carolina’s loss to Wofford, has pecked away at Bacot’s confidence, with the result a series of inconsistent play, usually leaning toward the unspectacular.

“It was messing with me and I went 2-for-14 (versus Wofford),” he said Wednesday night, following UNC’s home loss to Pittsburgh. “I never shot that bad.”

His numbers have dropped significantly beginning with the Dec. 14 loss in Carmichael Arena, and the Tar Heels have lost four of their six games during this period. One of the two wins came in Bacot’s best performance since UNC played in the Bahamas the day after Thanksgiving when he totaled 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds versus UCLA in Las Vegas.

Otherwise, Bacot has been feeding that inner speech much more than he’s cared to.

“Just like a voice telling me I can’t do it, just like that,” he said. “It’s kind of stupid. I’ve shown I can play at this level, so me not going out there performing I just knew that wasn’t me, so I knew I (had) to turn it around.”