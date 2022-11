North Carolina was in a perfect spot to get to the championship Game of the Phil Knight Invitational against Connecticut.

The top-ranked Tar Heels led the Iowa State Cyclones 60-53 with 3:57 remaining in the game. From there however, the Cyclones outscored the Tar Heels 17-5. A 61-61 tie with 2:30 remaining saw the Cyclones close out the contest to the tune of 9-5.

The Tar Heels suffered their first loss. Late game collapses do not occur without breakdowns on both ends of the floor. UNC did not have a good offensive possession in the final four minute stretch. It is true that Iowa State made some very tough shots down the stretch, but Carolina struggled understanding situational defense.

North Carolina fans will rightfully want to know what happened. That is what we will explain in this segment of our film review.