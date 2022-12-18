We have seen this act before. For 33 minutes Saturday, North Carolina simply went through the motions. Things did not look promising with 6:58 left to go in the game. It had been all Ohio State, and the Buckeyes held a 66-55 lead as both teams went to their benches during the media timeout.

But a lifeless Tar Heel group quickly resuscitated. They went on a 24-13 run during that stretch to award the crowd and the national audience watching on CBS with five minutes of free basketball during the Christmas season. UNC was done. They doubled the score in overtime to end up winning 89-84 and capping off a 34-18 advantage in the final 12 minutes of play.

This is not anything foreign to Tar Heel fans, and things seemed hopeless during the next-to-last media timeout. A Carolina team that had already suffered a four-game losing streak looked like a team with more questions than answers.



Instead, the Tar Heels answered the bell on the biggest stage of all in Madison Square Garden. In today's Film Review, we will look at the closing run that folks in North Carolina and Ohio alike won't forget anytime soon: