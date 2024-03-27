North Carolina will be headed to Los Angeles this week for its 36th Sweet 16 of the program's illustrious history. If the Tar Heels get to the Elite Eight No. 30 the first step will be to go through Alabama.

There is not much mystery involved with the 23-11 Crimson Tide. Nate Oats has built an offensive juggernaut through a five-year stint in Tuscaloosa. His high octane scoring machine is based on a mixture of three-point attempts and two-pointers at the rim.

They are ranked fourth in KenPom's Adjusted Offensive Efficiency, and eighth in tempo. They are tops in scoring at 90.7 points per game, and forth in three-point attempts at 30.1 per game.

Oats' team has achieved those numbers through a certain offensive philosophy. Here is a closer look at what the Tar Heels can expect Thursday night when the Tar Heels have the ball.

